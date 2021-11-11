The fate of medical assistants in Yobe

It is unfortunate and sad that the agreement signed by the Hospitals Management Board (HMB) with about 218 trained medical assistants, remains unfulfilled after three years.





This critical frontline workforce are still on the casual status and less paid. These personnel must be offered permanent and pensionable appointments. Eight years is a long time to wait. Governor Mai Mala Buni, please act now!ItThe question to ask is whether the management board of the hospitals tried to contact them for all those years without reaching the governor? Did the ministry of health know about the agreement and even the payment being made to those medical assistants? Or does the management keep it personal within itself? It is time the Yobe state government attended to the issues concerning health matters.

In every agreement, there should be a time to reach and compile the standard as it was amended by the constitution of the country. For all those years of the contribution made by the medical assistants, the Yobe state governor should create a panel to investigate the matter. If he already knows about their query, then it is the best time to take action and give them a permanent space as it was signed as an agreement.

In conclusion, the Yobe state government should have to look after the management and how they are making agreements within the hospitals because of how the state needs medical assistants and the effect of not reaching such agreements may indicate the level of the state’s poor level of handling health. On the other hand, the Yobe state governor has to focus more on restructuring the health system. Therefore, to affirm a great deal, there is a need to consider every file from the management board of the hospitals around the states.

Kasim Isa Muhammad,Potiskum, Yobe state

Related

No tags for this post.No tags for this post.