The gang-up between two presumed leaders of Kano state

Being one time governor does not mean one would always command the political scene of a state like Kano. History has it that there has never been a particular governor who was loved frankly like the late Dr Abubakar Rimi, the man that was historically elected with overwhelming votes cast by 85% population of Kano and the then Jigawa states.

Abubakar Rimi desired to be a senator but God crowned him as the first civilian governor from 1979 – 1982. Even though he should have completed his tenure of four years but due to the political upheaval then, he stepped down leaving his deputy to take over and moved to the NPP, an Igbo political wing. In the 1983 election, Rimi was defeated by the PRP candidate, Alhaji Sabo Bakin Zuwo for Kano central senatorial district.

Actually, the good Samaritan Rimi thanked God for having PRP candidate elected as the governor of Kano state. This therefore suggests that Rimi was the best governor ever in Kano, especially at that crucial time NPN, NPP and UPN were the strongest parties not only in Nigeria but Africa in general. So this was Rimi, who saw a lot of political upheaval all his life.

Now, if one considers events from 1999 to date, one will put his hand over his cheeks as only the rich are scrambling to be governors even though there are young politicians with impeccable record on the political scene trying to test their popularity. For instance, Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi hopes to be the next governor of Niger state; these are youngsters who will not be greedy because they have everything by their very hands, which means, they are not there to steal money.

In Kano state, it was rumoured that Ibrahim Shekarau, a former governor, minister of education, and now senator, representing Kano central, has defected from APC to the Igbo political party, NNPP. This was the speculation until recently when the Sardauna of Nasarawa formally defected to that Igbo party with its new leader Malam Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso.

This is the second or third time for the duo to join hands in a bid to oust the Abdullahi Umar Ganduje government. Most people are surprised that Kwankwaso joined forces with the Sardauna of Nasarawa to wrest power in 2023. It is unlikely for these two super former governors to achieve this. In the 2019 elections, such secret collaboration was seen when Shekarau was senator of APC but his supporters did not vote for APC governorship candidate; the so-called Sardauna was quoted as urging INEC to hand over to the opposition PDP.

Since then, the Sardauna of Nasarawa has been scheming to bring Ganduje down. Now, the people will really show to these former this and that, that they will see red pepper come 2023; the new governor, by the grace of God, is Nasiru Gawuna, a sure person for all the people.

Comrade Ibrahim Abdu Zango,

Chairman, Kano Unity Forum,

Kano, Nigeria

08175472298

