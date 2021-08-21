The Garbage School set to hit cinema

“The Garbage School”, an adaptation of a novel written by Abdullahi Ismaila, an acclaimed writer, academic and the spokesperson of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), would be hitting the cinema nationwide from September 24.

Co-produced by Jessica Agu and Ismaila, the lead character of the movie is the multiple award-winning actor and comedian, Nkem Owoh.

The movie also features Sani Danja, Ime Bishop Umoh, Vivian Pius, Prince Unigwe, Mary Apolo and others.

It illustrates the dangers of child-labour and the state of disrepair and rot afflicting most parts of the educational system in Nigeria.

Speaking to Blueprint on how the idea of adapting the novel into a film, Ismaila stressed that, “a kind-hearted lady in my current place of work thought up the idea and connected me to a movie maker by name Jessica Agu. And we got talking and here we are.”

On whether the story would be conveyed better as a movie, he noted that, “Yes, because the present generation is more inclined to pictures, films, and electronic devices. So I believe that the movie mode is going to be impactful.”