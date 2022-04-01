The growing heat-wave and NiMet’s warnings

This is one moment most Nigerians dread considering the level of heat being experienced in every nook and cranny of the country. ELEOJO IDACHABA writes on the effects of the searing heat on the people and the warnings by NiMet.

Most parts of the country, especially the core North and North-central, according to meteorological reports, are currently experiencing intense heat with serious health concerns for residents.

Even though it is not unexpected at this time of the year, what has made this particular one spectacular is the ongoing/simultaneous power failure being experienced all over the country which has made it absolutely difficult for one to stay indoors between the hours of noon and 4:00pm except with the aid of an air conditioning system.

It is for this reason that the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has come out to advise Nigerians on how to cope with the season. The agency said that the general public would experience a slight rise in temperature in the coming days, especially in the northern states and some parts of the southern states.

According to a weather alert issued by its general manager, public relations, Muntari Yusuf, parts of Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi, Borno, Adamawa, Taraba, Plateau, Niger, Nasarawa, Benue, and Kwara are expected to experience temperatures greater than 40°C.

“Other parts of the northern, central, and southern states will mostly experience temperatures within 35°C to 40°C,” it stated.

The statement further disclosed that the temperature is expected to continue in other parts of the country which are also expected to experience temperatures greater than 40°C.

According to the Central Forecast Office (CFO) of NiMet’s document, titled ‘High-Temperature Outlook,’ this is not unexpected though considering that it is the period when the earth movement draws closer to the direct rays of the sun.

In another development, NiMet said the reason for the rising heat-wave in the month of March is caused by North-western and South-western air masses from the Sahara desert and Atlantic Ocean which generate so much heat during the transition month period of March to April.

Its director-general, Prof. Sani Mashi, said the air masses cause so much heat and the discomfort is expected for Nigerians.

“This period is hence called the heat wave. Heat-wave in Nigeria is caused by transition between moist and wet air mass blowing over the country along a south-western direction from the Atlantic Ocean,” he noted.

The agency therefore advised that to cope and stay safe in extreme heat, residents in those locations drink plenty of water in order to prevent dehydration. It also advised against leaving anyone or living things in a tightly closed circuit like a car. It in particular warned parents to desist from leaving their wards in a car or a closed house with poor ventilation.

“It is best to stay in the shade such as trees if you have to wait outside and to wear light and bright clothing. Avoid wearing dark colours. Continue to monitor the trend for any change(s) and update accordingly,” it said.

Abuja residents’ lamentations

Of late, many Nigerians have raised their voices about the unbearable heat being experienced both day and night. The situation, according to investigation, is made worse by the power surge from electricity distribution companies who equally blamed it on poor generation.

But as far as Nigerians are concerned, it is not their business to know how the power is supplied, but its availability especially at such a time like this is what everybody wants.

In the words of Mr. Clement Egah, a resident of Gwarimpa, “Nobody is interested in where the power is sourced from. Already, there is a social contract between consumers and power companies to the effect that consumers pay for what they consume and not where the company derives it from. Unfortunately, every year, it is the same complain. Why should we go through this heat now when some of us that are on prepaid meters already paid ahead but cannot enjoy light in this heat?”

Speaking further, Egah said he is even afraid that meningitis outbreak could break out as a result of the intense heat.

In Abuja, investigations ny this reporter showed that most residents of Dawaki community located on the popular Kubwa Expressway are the worst hit, especially because they rely entirely on electricity to power their boreholes, but since the inception of the heat moment with poor power supply and inability to buy fuel, life has been hellish.

A resident, Mr. Josiah Aduku, told Blueprint Weekend that it seems the Biblical hell fire is closer to the earth.

“My brother, life is so hellish. The day is hot, night time is worse and there is no light to operate an air conditioner or even a fan. Now, getting fuel to run my generator is like hunting to cut the tail of a tiger. The light rain a few days ago brought with it another intense heat that one wished it never fell in the first place,” he said.

As of the time of writing this, even though the fuel queues were gradually disappearing and persistent power outage appears to have diminished, the heat has not abated.

Independent poll

According to a report by NOI Poll, a foremost poll rating agency in the country, “Global warming has steadily been on the incline the world over resulting in extreme temperatures and as a subset of the global environment, it is only expected that Nigeria would experience the effects of global warming and climate change as experienced in other parts of the globe. The recent increase in heat as attested to by a majority of Nigerians in what is supposed to be a time for rains is a major index of the growth rate of global warming, with temperatures climbing to as high as 40°C in some parts of the country.

“Nigeria has been experiencing an unusually excruciating hot weather with a sprinkling of rain falls which can be ascribed to the supposed transition from the dry season to the rainy season which is peculiar to the month of March. This could also be attributed to the global average air temperature of the earth hitting 1°C hotter than it was at the start of the 20th century.

“This rise in temperature is not only typical to Nigeria as 11 people died in Cape Town in South Africa and during the summer heat wave in Northern France in August 2003, exceptionally high temperatures during the day and night for a period of three weeks killed 15,000 people and the large majority were older people.”

It is almost a month into the intense heat and two months into the advent of the rainy season. It is expected that to mitigate the unbearable effect of the heat wave, power and alternative power sources would be available.