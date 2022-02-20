The Hijab and tolerance



If there is any country in the world, which should be the focal point of interfaith and religious tolerance, it is India, because of its diversity. India has the highest number of religions in the world.

Ironically, it’s baffling how the Indian government is currently depriving Muslims from exercising their religious right! And why must it be Muslims, why forbid the use of “Hijab” by female Muslim students in schools? It is indecorous for a democratically elected government to take such a decision.

Any democratic nation that’s obstructing the affairs of any religion, that’s not a democratic nation, it should be something else. In the whole content and context of any democracy, it doesn’t condone the hindrance of any religion, it gives mandate to practicing any religion of one’s choice.

Hijab isn’t optional in Islam, it’s a requirement for the fulfilment of religious obligation for the Muslim women. Therefore, forbidding Muslim women from using Hijab is plainly as stopping them from observing their five daily prayers.

Whatever is the religion of the Indian prime pinister, how could his outrage be, if members of his religion were denied from performing their religious obligation in another country?

Before the degrading of Sheikh Abubakar Mahmud Gumi College, it was the biggest Islamic theology college in Kaduna state, where the school graduated numerous and prominent Islamic scholars. The school concurrently runs two programmes both in Western education and Islamic theology.

I was a student of the Sheikh Gumi’s college; but Islamic section, the school massively enrolled Christian students in the Western education section regardless of their religious affiliation. The school also employed Christians as teachers.

Wouldn’t you be astonished, how the female Christian students were dressing in their (mini skirt) coming to the school confidently and mingling with their classmates, without any complaint from the school authority? And they were never coerced to dress in “Hijab” like their Muslims classmates. This is what we called tolerance.

There was a time, when even a Christian was appointed to head the Western education section of the school!

But remember, it’s an Islamic theology college, where eminent Islamic scholars were impacting knowledge to the thousands of aspiring scholars. And most of the teaching staff were foreigners from Arab countries. The school was a fertile breeding ground to the Islamic ulamas, in which the certificate of the school is used as a prerequisite for getting a scholarship to study in some of the best Islamic universities in the world, such as, Islamic University of Medina, Saudi Arabia, and Al-Azhar University, Cairo, Egypt”, etc.

If Sheikh Abubakar Mahmud Gumi College could accommodate Christian students and tolerate their choice of dressing, despite the status of the school Islamically, why the embattled missionary dchool in Ilorin, Kwara state”, that’s another India in Nigeria, will not allow the female Muslims to wear Hijab which is apparently innocous to the existence of the school?

Jabir T Usman,Sabon Gari, Tudun Wada,Kaduna

