The hope of Nigeria at 61

A blessed country like Nigeria should be heaven on earth not hell. Nigeria is a blessed country among the countries here on planet.

Our founding fathers’ vision and labour is said not to be without success or results, but unfortunately majority among our leaders today turned it to be in vain.

Nigeria is a blessed country. When you talk of talents, Nigeria has them, natural resources are in abundance.

In 1960 when Nigeria gained her independence from the colonial masters, we’ve got great leaders, who want nothing but the best for this country. Unfortunately, afterwards selfish leaders emerged and Nigeria isn’t the same again.

The great people of this country are mostly brainwashed by politicians. Politicians are successful in brainwashing them because they know the people’s weaknesses, which are religion, tribe and ethnicity.

You are likely to brainwash some of our people when you come to them with religious references, surely you will achieve your goal when you come to our people with the face of religion. Until we change this mindset we will never be better but rather stay underdeveloped.

Another problem the people of this our great nation need to cease is wickedness, lack of love to one another, especially the business people among us. Sometimes they add to our problem. A clear example is, some will buy goods when dollar is maybe N300 and that goods may not finish instantly, the moment dollar value rises may be to N450 he/she will increase the price to current dollar value which is heartless act.

This country belongs to all of us. If this country doesn’t get any better we have ourselves to blame, and if this country becomes great we all will take the credit.

If you do good because you want good for this country another person will see that and do the same. If you do bad or evil another person will see that and do the same.

May Almighty God bless Nigeria and Nigerians.

Wadzani Apagu,Abuja