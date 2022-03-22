The hurdles before Tinubu

It is no longer news that the National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has thrown his hat into the ring among the contenders for the seat of Mr President. There is nothing wrong for Tinubu to aspire for the highest seat in the land.

The history of Nigeria’s democracy can not be complete without Tinubu. During the dark days of military junta, Tinubu and other key actors or activists played great role in ensuring that the men in khaki were pressurised to quit the stage and return the country to democratic governance.

With the return to democracy in 1999, Bola Ahmed Tinubu became the governor of Lagos state on the platform of Alliance for Democracy, AD. His political influence did not stop in Lagos state, but swept across the entire South-west geo-political region of Nigeria.

Ever since, with the exception of 2007 general elections when the then President Olusegun Obasanjo used federal might to snatch some AD controlled states, Tinubu has remained a force to reckon with, not only in the South-west but also the country at large.

Tinubu, who also holds the traditional title of the Jagaba of Borgu, has at various fora repeatedly appealed to either traditional rulers, political groups and even the National Assembly to support his life time ambition to be president of Nigeria.

Abraham Maslow’s theory of needs put “self actualisation” as the last to achieve in his hierarchy. Therefore, every human being, Tinubu inclusive, wants to achieve it. No doubt, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu desires to become Nigeria’s president -his long time dream.

Tinubu has served as a senator and governor. He is one of the wealthiest elite in the country with investments that cut across various sectors of the economy. Tinubu has contributed greatly towards the development of Lagos state.

His eight years as governor of Lagos state witnessed massive infrastructural development which attracted thousands of investors from across the globe. In 2007, Tinubu single-handedly picked Babatunde Fashola to succeed him as the governor of Lagos state.

Currently, Tinubu remains the political godfather of Lagos and virtually all the other South-west states. He also spearheaded the election of President Muhammadu Buhari both in 2015 and 2019.

While Tinubu has all it takes to achieve his presidential ambition such as money and a robust political structure, there are many hurdles for him to cross. The first problem facing the Jagaba is his health challenge.

Since he declared his intention to contest for the presidency, Tinubu has been reported to have visited the UK twice to meet his doctors. While nobody is immune to sickness, at the age of 70, Tinubu’s poor health condition may be a challenge.

Going back memory lane, late President Umar Yar’Adua’s health challenges almost threw the country into constitutional crisis. Are Nigerians going to vote for Tinubu who is rumoured to be sick? Besides health challenges, Tinubu is considered too old to lead the country in this 21 century.

Former military President Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida and other political analysts have advocated youthful president in 2023. By next year, Tinubu will be 71 years old. This clearly implies that age is not on his side.

Tinubu’s presidential ambition will be confronted by a running mate conundrum. The big question begging for answer is: will Tinubu pick a Christian running mate or fly the APC ticket with a Muslim? Looking at how the country is polarised along ethnic and religious fault lines, Tinubu is actually in a dilemma.

If he chooses a Christian as his running mate, Tinubu will lose voters from the North-east, North-west and some North central states. What about picking a Muslim running mate? It will not work for him.

Nigerians are going to see how Tinubu will resolve this knotty issue if he flies the APC ticket. Tinubu will also face formidable candidates from opposition parties, especially the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. Can Tinubu actualise his presidential ambition in 2023? Only time will tell.

Ibrahim Mustapha,

Pambegua, Kaduna state 08169056963.