The impact of foreign movies on our society 

The western television content has solemn impacts in our society because tones of our youth copy or imitate the mode of their dressings, lifestyles and other activities good or bad.





Their influence on our youths is so much to the extent that even the dressing of our society is attached to what the view on foreign movies.

Globalization is often portrayed as a way to increase the diversity and the richness of culture by giving expression to the variety of information circulating in the media. The reality, however, is to the contrary as the global media tend to be dominated by Western Hollywood values, Western products, perspectives and culture.



A lot of our youths prefer watching foreign movies to local movies. This leads them to imitating or copying their lifestyle because they watch western content almost every day.



Watching western television Is common to our youths today, and this influences their behaviour, moral conduct, lifestyle and much more because the content they watch Is different from the one they watch on local television. This phenomenon has made majority of them to become aliens to Nigeria’s cultural values.

Foreign movies are seen as source of entertainment and education. But an examination of some of the foreign movies reveals that they portray nudity, violence, indecent dressing, use of vulgar language.

However, some of the movies portray customs that reflect the rich Nigerian culture as well as manifest in her traditional mode of dressing.

It’s an established fact that viewing violent oriented movies on television increases aggression as well as affects the behaviour of the viewer. This is because films have dramatic effects on the perception of viewers whether they are conscious or unconscious.

I therefore advise my fellow youths to shun indecent dressing and the influence of western television on our society for a morally sound society.

Fatima Muhammad Sani,Department of Mass Communication, Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic,Bauchi, Bauchi state.

Related

No tags for this post.