The importance of label in exhibition

The primary purpose for the existence of museums all over the world is objection collections. These collections are not meant for museum storage alone but also for the public use through exhibition.

Exhibition has been described as the display of object with a view to bringing out its meaning to enable the viewer learn, enjoy, study and communicate with the objects to educate and entertain (Bodam, R. N & Odeyi P. A, 2014).

One of the tools used by exhibition for effective communication is the label. A label is a small piece of paper, fabric, plastic or similar material attached to an object and giving information. It is something used to describe an object.

The primary function of a label is to attract the viewer’s attention, for once the label has captured the reader’s attention and interest, other roles take over. The label that captures viewer’s attention is usually short, but detailed using a simple language which people of different educational qualification can easily understand.

There are three types of labels commonly used in the museum gallery. These are the introductory labels, write-up labels and individual labels.

Introductory labels are always in the forefront of exhibits on display and the letters are always larger which make the board to be displayed in an open space to enable viewers to read about what is expected to view and what the exhibition is all about. It should be lengthy, that is 75 words to 100 words. This level is popularly called the storyline.

Write-up labels are placed on showcases, platforms pedestal, etc. This level summarised the information of all the objects in a singular showcase.

Individual label as the name implies give information about an individual object. The content of a label is an education matter, but its visual presentation is an organisation part of the whole exhibition, it should conform I colours, scale and location.

Usually, labels are written in such a way that they are not too large than object especially if it’s an individual label and should be positioned properly to avoid covering of the object from the public view.

From foregoing, it is clear that label perform a very vital role in the effective communication of exhibition for the benefit of the museum valley’s visitors.

Ainakhuagbor Nasiru-Dodo,Principal Curator,National Museums,Kaduna