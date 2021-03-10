The irony of children as leaders of tomorrow

According to Wikipedia, child labour accounts for 22% of the workforce in Asia, 32% in Africa, 17% in Latin America, and 1% in the United States, Canada, Europe and other wealthy nations. Child labour is the employment of children under the age of 18 in a manner that restricts or prevents them from basic education and development. Child labour is pervasive in every state of the country. However, United Nations Children’s Education Fund (UNICEF) Information Sheet on Child Labour in Nigeria in 2006 states that the number of child workers was estimated at about 15 million. Poverty is a major factor that drives child labour in Nigeria. In poor families, child labour is a major source of income for the family. Child workers include street vendors, shoe shiners, apprentice mechanics, carpenters, vulcanisers, tailors, barbers and domestic servants.

Many working children are exposed to dangerous and unhealthy environments. In August, 2003, the Nigerian government formally adopted three International Labour Organization’s conventions setting a minimum age for the employment of children. These children work long hours and for little pay. Additionally, street children work as porters and scavengers, and a growing number of them engage in begging.

Basically, a school environment consists of so many people, that is different individuals and characters, to some a school environment is a place to learn and acquire knowledge; to others it is a disciplinary environment; to others it is a place for commercial business and to others it is a combination of all of the above mentioned.

There are several things going on in the University of Maiduguri. But the most intriguing child labour which has been going on for a while now in the hostel,. The children who should be in school fetch water, run errands, clean rooms, and wash dishes and clothes for students for a token. An interview with one of them shows they prefer work to education. She said they hardly have enough money to take care of their primary needs which prompted her to work and supplement the family income. The child said school is not her priority because she can’t afford it. On her part, the child’s mother, who also works in the university, lamented that her daughter and son have to work to help the family financially. She said, “I work from Monday to Saturday, but my income cannot sustain the family. I want them to go to school to obtain modern knowledge, but I can’t afford it”.

Poverty and child labour is an issue of global concern which needs to be arrested by government, nongovernmental organisations and individuals. There is need for government to implement the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and other policies that will address child labour and poverty in order to facilitate development.

Jamila Baba Muhammed,

Department of Mass Communication,

University of Maiduguri

