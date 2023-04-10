Ramadan is the month for increased bounties for believers who expect to get their prayers and supplications answered and misdeeds forgiven. The Holy Qur’an was revealed to Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) in the month of Ramadan.

The last 10 days of Ramadan, however, is the most significant, during which acts of Ibadah (worship) are rewarded in thousand folds. Allah says in the glorious Qur’an that a night in the last 10 days of Ramadan is valued to be greater than a thousand months.

Perfection in worship in the last 10 days avails believers the opportunity to witness the “Night of Majesty”, usually in odd number expected to be in the night of the 21st, 23rd, 25th, 27th or 29th.

Scriptural and scholarly evidence teaches the believers that it is better to have wasted the first and second parts of the month and make good use of the last 10 days than waste the last 10 days to perfect the first and second segments of the month.

Muslims are expected in the last 10 days of Ramadan to strengthen faith by increasing and speeding up good deeds as well as reducing misdeeds to the remembrance of Allah. This will range from steadfastness in reading the Qur’an, giving out charity as well as standing for prayers during the 10 nights.

Believers, especially those who are capable, are advised in the last phase of the month to seclude into the Masjid to devote selves for reasonable takeaway of rewards is guaranteed. Seclusion grants a believer the ability to be calm and turn completely to Allah’s worship.

The last 10 days of Ramadan is here again for the Ummah to utilise and repent, get sins forgiven and get rewarded into paradise.

Ahmed Abubakar,

Jalingo, Taraba state

[email protected]

