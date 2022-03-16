The late Alejandro Sabella

Alejandro Sabella was an excellent Argentinian player and coach. He played professionally for 15 years, between 1974 and 1989. It is possible to make Nigeria sport betting on 1xbet.ng/en/ on all the squads where Sabella played at some moment. Some of the teams where he played include:

River Plate;

Sheffield United;

Leeds United;

and also Estudiantes de la Plata.

Sabella became a true idol in Estudiantes. Not only because of what he achieved as a player, but also as a coach. Sabella was also an excellent player in River Plate, where he was a defensive midfielder, and was key in helping the squad in winning many titles.

A great coaching career

The final squad where Sabella played was Mexican team Irapuato. After his retirement, he immediately began to prepare himself to become a coach.

Sabella became an assistant coach for Daniel Passarella. Together, they were in charge of many teams, including Monterrey, Corinthians and even the Uruguayan national squad. The final squad where Sabella was an assistant coach was River Plate.

After that, he decided to become a coach on his own. The first team coached by Sabella was Estudiantes de la Plata. In this squad, Sabella made an excellent campaign where he even won the 2009 Copa Libertadores, increasing his legend in the team.

The Argentinian national football team

Sabella only coached two teams in his career, Estudiantes and the Argentinian national side. With the national team, the coach secured qualification for the 2014 FIFA World Cup celebrated in Brazil. During the qualifiers, friendly matches, and even the World Cup itself, the team had a great game helped by the great players that it had.

On the 13th of July 2014, Argentina played the final match of the FIFA World Cup of that year against Germany. The Europeans won 1-0 with a goal from Mario Götze.

Alejandro Sabella passed away on the 8th of December 2020 at the age of 66. Even fans from Gimnasia de la Plata, which is the cross-town rival of Estudiantes, went to pay their respects to this great football figure.