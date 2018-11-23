The mistakes that haunt the war against Boko Haram, By Dan Agbese

I thought I was through for now commenting on Boko Haram. Apparently not. Because each time we thought things are getting better we are jolted silly by the insurgents. Security forces confirmed last week the insurgents killed 44 soldiers and nine farmers in three days of attacks against our security forces in Borno state.

Boko Haram has become a fish bone lodged in the throat of the Nigerian state. It cannot spit it out and swallowing it is out of the question. When the insurgency began in Maiduguri, Borno state, in 2009, the federal government under rated it and treated it like an inconsequential challenge to our national security. The late President Umaru Yar’Adua ordered the army and the police to take appropriate steps to end what was then not even considered an incipient insurgency in the North-East geo-political region. But Boko Haram has proved more resilient and more deadly than anyone could have imagined at the time.

We do not have the accurate figures of fellow country men, women and children who they have been killed in planned and systematic attacks on towns and villages in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states by the terrorists since then. The then President Goodluck Jonathan once put the figure at 15,000. The governor of Borno state, Alhaji Kashim Shettima, spoke recently of over 100,000 killed in his state alone.

Most of the 260 secondary school girls abducted from their school in the night of April 13-14, 2014, are now virtually lost to their parents. So, it would appear that the same fate has befallen Lea Sharibu, the lone girl not yet returned to her parents among the Dapchi girls abducted by the insurgents in Yobe this year. We do not know how many other women abducted from Borno and Adamawa are in their custody.

It is dispiriting. Nowhere is safe any more in the immediate theatres of the Boko Haram war against the Nigerian state. The insurgents’ tentacles reach homes, offices, schools, farms and the camps for persons displaced by them. Their brazen attacks on our security forces are relentless. Their planned invasion and the sacking of villages in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states, shows their strength, not their weakness.

Let us not kid ourselves. We are dealing with powerful forces beyond our ken. The repeated claims by our security forces to have broken the backbone of the insurgents are not exactly re-assuring any more. If the insurgents with their backbone broken can be this deadly, you wonder what they would be with their backbone intact.

Let us admit that mistakes were made from the beginning. Those mistakes haunt the war with Boko Haram. Mistake number one. We did not know Boko Haram. By the time we knew what we were up against, we found the Nigerian state reacting to their killings. They continue to dictate the pace of the war by choosing when, where and how they carry out their attacks.

Mistake number two. Jonathan believed the insurgency was a plot hatched by the power hungry northerners to deny him his second term in office in 2015. His wife, Patience, took that false theory to heart and did not even believe that the Chibok girls were abducted either. When the hearts of all mothers at home and abroad bled, hers was consumed with a conspiracy that had no basis in fact.

Given his mind set, Jonathan and his security chiefs treated the insurgents like political irritants that would disappear once he defeated the northerners at their game. It was a miscalculation, a horrible miscalculation. I was surprised to read excerpts from the former president’s autobiography launched in Abuja on Tuesday in which he said that the 2015 presidential election was postponed for six weeks to give him time to deal with Boko Haram. He wrote: “How could they (the Americans and the British) have expected us to conduct elections when Boko Haram controlled parts of the North-East and was killing and maiming Nigerians?

“Anyhow,” he went on, “the six weeks served us well. We received the military equipment we were expecting within that period and our Armed Forces commendably dealt a deserving blow on the terrorists and repossessed all territorial areas of Nigeria previously occupied by the terrorists. Boko Haram was deflated up to the point I handed over to my successor on May 29, 2015.” That claim was mistake number three. All available evidence points to the fact that “Boko Haram was (not) deflated” before he left office.

Mistake number four. President Muhammadu Buhari came into office in 2015 believing that all he had to do was to conduct some mop up operations and Boko Haram would become a painful chapter in our national history. He took it, it seems to me, that Jonathan had “deflated” them. The reality soon hit him between the eyes early enough to know that Jonathan’s latter claim was wishful. But Buhari himself and his security chiefs have repeated similar claim at various intervals that Boko Haram has been defeated.

We had hoped that Buhari would approach the war differently. Two things reinforced that hope. Being a northerner, he could not share Jonathan’s northern conspiracy theory. The north cannot, I suppose, conspire against itself. But more importantly, being a two-star general, he was in a better position than Jonathan to appreciate the enormous national security challenges that Boko Haram represented then and represents even now. He could differentiate between a determined group taking on the Nigerian state and a band of killers motivated by short term benefits. It was not, therefore, naïve on our part as citizens to believe that the insurgents would meet their match in a man who has had a war experience from 1967 to 1970.

But under his watch, Boko Haram has dug in deeper and waxed stronger. The US warned last week that the insurgents were set to deploy drones in their war against the Nigerian state. Meaning, it could get worse for the country and its citizens. It would be a bad mistake for the federal government to ignore the US warning. The US has no reasons to cry wolf if the animal is not stalking our nation. With the drone the insurgents can strike anywhere they choose in the country. The fear of this alone makes one shudder.

As the latest incident showed, our security forces, despite their admittedly gallant efforts, and despite the president’s avowal to put an end to the insurgency, we are not exactly winning the war. The tactics used so far to win the war have not quite worked. There is an urgent need for a new strategy. The Nigerian state cannot afford not to end the insurgency now and end the senseless blood bath in the country.

To formulate a winning strategy, it is important for us to know what Boko Haram represents in terms of regional and global insurgency. We must know Boko Haram. We must admit that we are fighting a serious war and a more insidious challenge to our corporate existence as a nation. Boko Haram is not a band of men with senseless murder on their minds. It has roots well beyond our neighbouring countries from which they appear to operate rather freely. Their financiers are not phantoms. If we look, we will see them.

Nigeria must admit that it cannot decisively win the war without enlisting the support and the co-operation of Cameroun and Chad. Boko Haram’s objectives are perhaps regional. If Nigeria does not stop them the entire West African sub-region would become a sitting duck to their satanic objectives. I believe Nigeria has enough clout in the region to make our immediate neighbours appreciate what the region is up against. This is not just a war against the Nigerian state but one against the West African sub-region.

2019 will be a referendum, says Atiku



*Amaechi booed, shouted down at debate



By Patrick Andrew

Abuja

The Atiku Campaign Organisation says the 2019 general elections will be a referendum which Nigerians would use to determine between light and darkness, sustained hunger and suffering and liberation from misrule.



The organisation boasted that the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, represents light and liberation and is therefore the credible alternative Nigerians need to break free from the bad governance of the APC-led federal administration.



Spokesman of the Organisation, Segun Sowunmi, stated this while participating at the 2nd edition Osasu Show Symposium in Abuja at a town hall meeting/presidential debate.

Speaking on Atiku’s plan to partially privatised the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, focus on human capital development and cut down on excess tax, if elected, the Spokesman said once these were adequately addressed it would boost the economy, stimulate development and generate needed employment.

He insisted that Atiku would gather experts from various fields to revamp the ailing economy and rejig the system in order to breathe life in the nation’s economic activities.

The organisation said the Atiku Presidency would ensure that political parties grow and become disciplined institutions adding individual discipline in the management of the nation’s affairs would allow party grow.

“We need discipline to allow political parties to grow. You must learn to crawl before you learn to fly, so we intend to work on the basics which will include need to organise and stabilise the parties”, he said.

Meanwhile, The Minister of Transport, Chibuike Amaechi, was yesterday heckled by angry members of the audience when he attempted to reel out the achievements of the All Progressives Congress (APC) federal government headed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Minister, who was booed and shouted down by an angry audience at a town hall meeting/presidential debate organised by the Osasu Show Symposium in Abuja, had attempted to dismiss Atiku Abubakar’s plan to privatise the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

Though President did not sent any representative to the debate, Amaechi, who is the Director General of the Buhari Presidential Campaign Organisation participated as one of the debaters.

He alleged that Atiku’s plan of privatising the state-owned oil company was laced with corrupt intentions and then sought to reel out President Buhari’s achievements in office but was met with the resistance by the audience.

The audience booed him and shouted ‘sit down!’ ‘sit down!’ for as long as Amaechi tried to speak in praise of the government.

Overwhelmed by the apparent anti-Buhari chants, the Minister caved into the pressure and took his seat.

Presidential candidates who debated against one another included Oby Ezekwesili (ACPN), Atiku Abubakar (PDP), Donald DukeTope Fasua (ANRP), and Ali Soyode (YES Party).







I’m not guilty of any charge – Zaura



The Green Party of Nigeria (GPN) governorship candidate, Abdulsalam Abdulkareem Zaura, has claimed that the nine-count charge of criminal conspiracy and obtaining money by false pretence to the tune of $1,320,000, brought against him, was politically motivated.



The candidate and others were dragged to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and arraigned before Justice Lewis Allagoa of the Federal High Court, Kano for the alleged crimes.



However, he dismissed the allegation stating that it is the handiwork of his political enemies who want to smear his political ambition with the aim of hurting his governorship aspiration.



Zaura denied collecting any money from any persons, stating that he has already explained his innocence to the EFCC and remains confidence that he would discharged of any alleged guilt in the court.



He said he was confident that the case would do justice to the case before it and ensure that the truth eventually triumphs.



“I want to say that from inception when I was taken before the EFCC, I had categorically denied allegation contained in the petition written against me to the EFCC. Also, I have said that I am not guilty of the charges before the court. But since the matter is before the court, it shall be determined,” said Zaura.



“We see this as one of the political power plays, but we are hopeful that Alhaji Zaura will emerge victorious from the court,” one of his associates who does not want to be named said.

Meanwhile, the case has been adjourned to January 29 and 30, 2019 for further hearing.





2019: Osinbajo to chair election forensic seminar

By Patrick Andrew

Abuja



A forensic seminar with focus on creating awareness for and use of forensic intelligence in monitoring and ensuring transparency in the 2019 general elections has been scheduled to hold next month.



The seminar, meant senior security operatives, election officials, political parties and key institutions’ heads will to gear up for the general elections, and equip them with necessary intelligence on generating forensic for the election.



Accordingly, the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, is expected to lead a high profile team of security experts and officials of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will chairman the International Summit for Forensic Practitioners.

The Seminar scheduled for December 10 in Abuja will explore avenues where forensic expertise would be used to facilitate free, fair and credible 2019 elections.



This was disclosed by the CEO of Security and Forensic Studies, Ambassador Okocha Morgan, who said the seminar with the theme: “The Importance of Forensic Studies to Criminal Justice System in Nigeria” will address participants on forensic intelligence gathering, forensic electioneering, collation of forensic evidence, among others.



According to him, the content of the seminar will seek to broaden the scope of understanding of security operatives, political parties and even officials of the INEC on how to generate and maximise forensic evidence in the forthcoming general elections.



Ambassador Okocha further stated that seminar will be useful to all security outfits that will be involved in the 2019 exercise especially as respects gathering and deploying forensic intelligence to facilitate the credibility and transparency of the general elections.

The CEO added that the exercise will equally ensure that security operatives are exposed to the use of forensic intelligence to attain peace, resolve conflicts, anticipates and detect forensic evidences of acts likely to generate disunity in the society.



Okocha said aside from the Vice President Osibanjo, who will be the chairman of the occasion, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, Minister of Internal Affairs, Lt Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazzau, IGP Ibrahim Kpotum Idris, Minister of Defence, Gen Mansur Dan Ali, and FCT Minister, Mohammed Bello.



2019: Buhari can’t sway South east with false promises – PDP



By Abdulrahman Zakariyau

Abuja



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has claimed the recent meeting between President Muhammadu Buhari and leaders of South East zones was a failed desperate attempt to sway them and other Nigerians with fake promises and false performance index basically to lure them to support his second term ambition.



Describing the meeting as a desperate attempt to hoodwink the South east leaders, the PDP in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, yesterday, said the leaders easily read between the lines and therefore did not fall for the fake promises.



“The attempt by the Buhari Presidency to lure the South-East geo-political zones into supporting his second term fell like a pack of cards as the people have resolved not to follow any leader who cannot deliver on his promises.



“President Buhari and the APC have been jittery since the Southeast and other geo-political zones across board expressed an overwhelming acceptance of the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, due to his proven competence, respect for equity and all-inclusiveness in governance.



“Instead of accepting his failure, which is manifest to all, President Buhari, who is reputed for not fulfilling campaign promises, is busy making a fresh list of fake promises to Nigerians.



“In this desperation, Mr. President fails to understand that the people of the South East, just like other Nigerians, are too sophisticated to fall for gimmicks, false promises and ethnic politics, and as such cannot be swayed from their resolve to rally with Atiku Abubakar to rescue our nation from the shackles of misrule.



“Nigerians have since seen through President Buhari’s bouquet of failures and fake promises, which in any case, cannot heal the wounds of marginalization, nepotism, inequity, disregard for federal character principle and harsh economic policies, including obnoxious foreign exchange regulations and heavy taxations of his administration, which are killing businesses and plunging families into extreme poverty.



“Nigerians, including those in the South East, know that President Buhari does not keep promises. They know that he has not fulfilled any of the promises he made during the 2015 campaign. As such, they cannot fall to the same old trick ahead of the 2019 general election.



“Moreover, President Buhari is yet to apologize to the Southeast and other geo-political zones over his administration’s indictment for human rights violations, extra-judicial killings, illegal arrests, arbitrary detention, torture and reported disappearances, as detailed in the reports by the United States Department of State, Amnesty International (AI) and Transparency International (TI).



“Instead of clutching on straws and seeking to beguile Nigerians with fake promises, blame game and false performance indices, President Buhari should come to terms with the fact that there is no way Nigerians can change their minds about voting in Atiku Abubakar as his inevitable replacement come February, 2019”, the PDP.

