The N5m fine on Channels Television

The peace accord signed by the various political parties and their candidates ahead of the 2023 general elections seems to have collapsed as one of the ripple effects of the elections is a N5 million fine slammed on Channels Television recently by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC). The commission said Channels Television is being fined for breaking the broadcasting law in a programme with the vice presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Dr Datti Baba-Ahmed.

This was contained in a letter addressed to the chief executive officer of the television station and dated March 27, with the title: “Broadcast of an Inciting Interview, A Sanction”. The letter signed by the NBC director-general, Balarabe Ilelah, said: “The NBC monitored the broadcast of a live interview of the running mate of the Labour Party vice presidential candidate, Dr Datti Baba-Ahmed, by the anchor of Politics Today, Seun Okibaloye, on Wednesday, March 22.

“Dr Baba-Ahmed said it will be unconstitutional to swear in an elected president on May 29, 2023, because of election irregularities.” He noted that the broadcast was volatile and capable of inciting public disorder and therefore violated some sections of the broadcasting code.

This includes the section that said no broadcast shall encourage, or incite, be repugnant to public feelings or contain offensive reference to any person or organisation, alive or dead or generally be disrespectful to human dignity.

Ilelah noted that according to the broadcasting code, broadcasters shall ensure that no programme contained anything which amounted to subversion of constituted authority.

He recalled the NBC had engaged Channels Television severally to consider public interest before any programme is broadcast.

This, he said, was to ensure that the country was not plunged into anarchy. “Consequently, on the following infractions, Channels Television is hereby sanctioned and shall pay a penalty of N5,000,000 (five million naira) only in the first instance”.

He warned that any further infraction by the television station would attract higher sanctions.

“You are advised to pay within two weeks from the day of receipt of this letter or the penalty will be graduated,” the NBC director-general said.

It is instructive that all the candidates for elective offices converged on the International Conference Centre, Abuja preparatory for the 2023 general elections for the landmark signing of the peace accord.

Among the presidential candidates present were Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC); Peter Obi of LP, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), and Dan Nwanyanwu Zionist Labour Party (ZLP).

Unlike elections prior to 2015 when the National Peace Committee came into existence, presidential candidates for the 2023 polls were made to sign the peace accord twice.

The first one was signed in September last year, prior to the commencement of campaigns. That accord was signed to oblige the candidates to a peaceful campaign.

The second signed by the candidates was to enlist their commitment to a peaceful conduct of the 2023 presidential elections. President Muhammadu Buhari had reiterated his commitment to allow the rule of law take its course.

President Buhari called on those saddled with the responsibility of conducting the elections to allow the electorate to choose who governs them. He also appealed to the candidates to accept the outcome of the elections, and seek legal redress if dissatisfied.

Some of the peace committee members present included General Abdulsalami Abubakar, Bishop Matthew Kukah, and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Saad Abubakar III.

Other attendees were the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba, and former president of South Africa, Thabo Mbeki, who led the Commonwealth Election Observer Group to Nigeria.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, restated its commitment to conducting the elections as scheduled. The commission’s chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, also assured Nigerians of a transparent exercise.

The IGP, in his remarks, decried the lack of compliance with the spirit of the September peace accord, which committed the candidates to issue based campaign.

Baba appealed to political parties to rein in their supporters to ensure that the elections were peaceful.

He also called on the candidates to emulate former President Goodluck Jonathan who accepted the outcome of the 2015 elections and helped keep the country’s peace.

In her remarks, the European Union (EU) ambassador to Nigeria, Samuela Isopi, urged Nigeria to lead by example and send a strong message to the world about consolidating democracy. She called on all candidates to accept the results of the elections and seek legal redress when dissatisfied.

The Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Baroness Scotland, underscored the importance of the 2023 general elections, stressing the significant position Nigeria occupies on the continent.

Blueprint is miffed that despite the unprecedented signing of the peace accord on two occasions, some major political actors rather than keep the peace have decided to be bad losers, fanning the embers of hate and making inflammatory comments capable of plunging the nation into crisis.

Nigerian politicians, particularly, those threatening the peace, need to be reminded that the peace accord, they willfully and freely entered into, is still binding on them. Therefore, all disputes arising from the just-concluded elections should be channeled to the courts for redress; this is the democratic way to go.

