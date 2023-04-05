Natives write INEC Chairman, pass vote of confidence 

The leadership of the socio-cultural organisation, The Native has submit a letter addressed to the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmoud Yakubu, even as it declared support for the electoral umpire.

The letter signed by the Supreme Leader of the Natives, Hon. Smart Edwards, declared that no mandate was stolen contrary to insinuation in some quarters.

The Natives which has about twenty million Nigerians across ethnic groups, condemned statements made by some opposition leaders regarding the just concluded general elections.

The letter, however, warned politicians to stop inciting citizens against each other.

The letter read: “NO MANDATE WAS STOLEN. Politicians are inciting citizens which is unpatriotic. Let’s be guided. Elections were won and lost by PDP, APC, NNPP, Labour Party, some candidates failed in their abilities to unite their party and some failed to attract more strategic Southerners or Northerners to their tickets.

“Bola Ahmed Tinubu is President-elect and Kashim Shettima is the Vice President-elect, Muhmmadu Buhari (GCFR) is the President and in full control of the Country. The National Assembly is still intact. There are legislators elect from over 6 parties that won elections across the Nation conducted by the same INEC.

“We congratulate all parties that participated, we celebrate our youth copers who also risked their lives, and INEC officials who showed courage in the midst of political antagonism and stigmatization.

“This is a country and it is the only country we have. Datti should take NOTE: I repeat there is a President-elect/VP-elect and their names are BOLA AHMED TINUBU/ KASHIM SHETTIMA.

“Every religion bodies, that supported the various candidates have called for harmony, other candidates have conceded and even called for healing. Let it be said clearly, we are all brothers and sisters in this Nation called Nigeria. Politicians change political parties according to their persuasion.

“Please don’t bring INEC into this, let’s all save Nigeria, as it is the only thing there to us. On February 25 and March 18 2023, as far as results announced by INEC as an institution, we absolutely stand by it,” the letter stated

