The NBA-SBL fireside chat on business environment

The Business Law Weekly of the Nigerian Bar Association Section on Business Law (NBA-SBL), had a robust discourse featuring the founding Partner of George Etomi and Partners and founding Chairman of the NBA-SBL, George Etomi, who spoke on a number of key issues bordering on the law, SBL, and the Nigerian business environment. According to the Chairman, Media and Publicity Committee of NBA-SBL, Day Adu, the session was anchored by the Chairman of NBA-SBL and Partner, Odujirin & Adefulu, Dr. Adeoye Adefulu.

George Etomi, in his introduction into corporate practice, referenced it as being the result of “an excellent mentorship and good friendship”. He noted that he was ‘initiated’ into the corporate practice by his mentor and a first generation lawyer in corporate practice, Chris Ogunbanjo, whom he came to understudy, through a referral by Udo Udoma. He stated that the second generation of corporate practitioners included himself, Udo Udoma and a few others and that generation was immediately followed by Asue Ighodalo and Bode Johnson. According to Etomi, there are five key criteria or ethics expected from every lawyer in corporate practice, whether as an in-house counsel or a transactional lawyer.

They are: confidence in negotiation, to be manifested through one’s composure, conduct and knowledge; punctuality; integrity; preparedness and knowledgeability of facts and figures; and willingness to learn from one another. Discussing tips to a successful corporate practice, Etomi proposes two key factors: Protect and project. Addressing the issue of protecting corporate practice in Nigeria, he said that, at the core of corporate practice, is the prosperity of corporate lawyers and the advancement of client-base of the African legal market. He emphasised that the role of friendship can never be underestimated in corporate practice, for lawyers owe a duty to the client to seek assistance and collaboration from expert colleagues in areas where they know they lack expertise.

This is because the client has overriding interest over any competitive interest lawyers may have. Analysing the worth of the legal services market, he opined that “legal services market is estimated to be at around $US800 billion and expected to attain a value of one trillion by 2026 in tandem with the expansion of global services market, as globalisation and all other barriers to the free flow of economy are lowered”. He advised lawyers to be ready and tap into opportunities such as the United Kingdom – Nigeria trade economy. He also emphasised the need for African lawyers to collaborate to foster growth and leverage opportunities, as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) comes to the fore.

The founding Chairman expressed his disappointment on the state of the relationship between the business community and the government. “The inability of the country to tie its political, judicial and practice profile deeply impacts businesses and the ability to attract business. A wrong response to political activities affects business negatively and sabotages the government’s effort to push reforms when it seeks to do so”, he stated. He beckoned on the President-elect of the 2023 presidential election, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to address a number of issues, starting from the damages occasioned by subsidies in the business landscape of Nigeria. He equally suggested that the President-elect should not hesitate to seek help and understanding when and where necessary, regardless of any circumstances.

Etomi admitted that the solution to subsidy may cause untold hardship and threaten the legitimacy of the administration. He opines that establishment of infrastructure in the power sector is a major solution to the diversification of the economy of Nigeria. Power, he said, is required for almost all things; food, labour efficiency, ability to move gas for export. “70% of electricity cost is hinged on gas. The absence of this infrastructure leads to much reliance on the gas producers, who are slaves to the government that fixes the price of gas as a result of subsidy. Hence, the business landscape becomes unattractive to the suppliers since supply is on a best endeavour basis”, he disclosed.

On the judiciary, he informed that “the consistent interference by the executive hinders just and fair judgment, and the unexplainable delays and inconsiderate adjournment dates that discourage investors, and result in partial commitment to the Nigerian business landscape. The courts only prioritise political, criminal, and civil cases, in that order. Early dates are only obtained in rare chances and on the basis of SANship”. In his concluding remarks, Etomi alleged that a good number of arbitration cases are lost due to incompetence and nonchalant attitude of government agencies.

Other points identified by him that cause degradation to the business landscape of the country include failure to enthrone the rule of law and presence of arbitrary tax laws. Meanwhile, the NBA-SBL Chairman, Dr. Adeoye Adefulu, while commenting on the high quality of the SBL conferences so far, announced the 17th Annual Business Law Conference, slated for 5th to 7th July, 2023 with the theme “Nigerian Business Landscape: Priorities for Law, Policy and Regulation”, holding at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos State, which promises to be highly interesting.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

