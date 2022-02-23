The need to restructure Kannywood



Recently, pandemonium erupted in Kannywood film industry over the manner in which the industry’s executives are treating the characters when it comes to recruitment and payment of their stipends.

In an interview with BBC Hausa on a programme “Daga Bakin Mai Ita”, Ladin Cima (an actress) said she has never been paid handsomely since her joining the Kannywood film industry nearly 60 years.

This led to exchange of words among the industry’s personnel, exposing some secrets of theirs and the industry’s weak points as well as their inability to steer the industry to a greater heights.

The recent altercation exposed to the public that over the years, Kannywood film industry lacked well designed blueprint to monitor the conduct of its personnel.

Theis has prevented the industry from progressing over the decades; Kannywood has no structure with regard to payment, recruitment, employment as well as leadership style. The worst is, how different characters troop to the Industry the way they like.

These inconsistencies,are the reasons behind the industry’s persistent production of uncensored films; portrayal of films with zero messages, violence and thuggery, among others.

Indeed, Kannywood has turned something different from the industry’s establishment. In fact, some people consider it as a character’s destruction point where every sort of unwelcome behaviours are condoned.

On this, I urge government and the authority concerned to put hands together to bring back the industry to life by designing blueprint that will guide the affairs of actors. The essence is to exhibit Hausa culture as well as pass necessary information to the public.

On the other hand, Kannywood official should stop recruiting people anyhow since they don’t have the wherewithal to handle them as the recent case of Ladin Cima isn’t the first one.

Jonathan Adukwu, Dpartment of Mass Communication,University of Maiduguri, Maiduguri, Borno state