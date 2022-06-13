The new dawn at OAGF

A new era was set in the country’s financial sector when the federal government announced the appointment of Mr Anamekwe Chukwunyere Nwabuoku as the overseer of the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF).

This followed the suspension of the erstwhile Accountant General of the Federation, Malam Ahmed Idris, by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmad, upon his probe by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for alleged embezzlement of a humongous N80 billion.

However, it was noted in a letter dated 20th May, 2022 and signed by Aliyu Ahmed, Permanent Secretary (Finance), Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, that “the appointment is pending the outcome of the investigation”.

Nonetheless, in this position as the most senior director in the office, Mr. Nwabuoku is expected to supervise the activities of the OAGF and carry out his duty in strict compliance with extant rules and observe the highest sense of professionalism which he is known for since his foray into the financial sector.

The Accountant General of the Federation is the head of the federal government accounting services and treasury and his office is saddled with the responsibility of general supervision of the accounts of all ministries and departments within the federation, and prepare the annual financial statements of account of the nation, as may be required by the ministry of finance.

The moment Nwabuoku was called to serve as the overseer of this prestigious office, the seasoned financial expert understood clearly that his job has already been cut out for him, especially given the circumstances that warranted his appointment as well as other issues confronting the smooth and overall functioning of the office.

Notwithstanding, knowing about his decades of experience in the field coupled with his antecedents and the indelible marks of success stories he left behind at various places he served, the minister obviously knew that Nwabuoku is the right man for the job.

This is evident considering his rich profile having accomplished tonnes of milestones of achievements in the industry.

Nwabouku, an indigene of Ehime Mbano local government area of Imo state, was born on October 15, 1962. He obtained a Higher National Diploma (HND) in accountancy from the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT) Enugu, and Master of Science (MSc) in financial management from CommonWealth University, Belize.

He began his civil service career with the Centre for Democratic Studies (CDS) and rose to the position of principal accountant between 1992 and 1995. He was deployed to the Office of the AGF, Abuja in 1996 to as assistant chief accountant.

He served at the National Assembly from 2001 to 2003 as special assistant to the senate president on public affairs and his duties included advisory services to the senate president on media and other issues.

He assumed duty as chief accountant in the Ministry of Defence Headquarters, Abuja and served as head of accounts administration.

Following his promotion to assistant director accounts, he was in charge of funds in the ministry from 2009 to 2012. He became a deputy director (accounts) in 2012 and was deployed to the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) as supervisory officer of Ecological Funds Accounts and other related matters.

He was promoted to director (accounts) in 2017 and posted to Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation. He was director (finance and accounts) Ministry of Defence, Headquarters, Abuja from May 2019 to March, 2021.

Presently, Mr. Nwabouku is the director, inspectorate office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, now overseeing the office of the AGF.

One of the most challenging issues that Nigerians will look up to the new overseer to provide solution is that federal government anointed payment platform for the public service workers, the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS). Many civil servants have been complaining about the inefficiency and inconsistency associated with the platform as their monthly salary is being deducted unnecessarily due to faults within the system.

This payment platform has been top among the list of the reasons responsible for the persistent industrial actions by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) since 2019 when President Muhammadu Buhari directed the capture of all civil servants under the platform.

The IPPIS project, which commenced in 2007, is responsible for payment of salaries and wages directly to the bank accounts of federal government employees. IPPIS also appropriately deducts and remits third party payments from the salaries of federal government workers.

Nwabuoku is therefore expected to bring his wealth of experience to bear in providing a lasting solution capable of addressing all the grievances from both sides.

However, the success of any organisation is dependent on how the staff cooperate and work in synergy towards attaining its objectives. Thus, Nwabouku should pay attention to staff welfare as they remain the only tool in achieving success during his stay in office.

As stated earlier, of course, a new dawn is set, left for Nwabouku to write his name in gold on this patriotic national assignment he is entrusted with. And believe me, the man will surely deliver beyond expectations. He is on course to prove himself and do the wonders again.

Madobi is the Managing Editor CSONEWSWATCH

