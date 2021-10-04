In the Nigeria of my dreams, I see Nigerian citizens in safe condition; where all citizens can sleep wherever and wakeup whenever they want; where businessmen can go to the market and students can trek from home to school without being kidnapped; where drivers can drive from all the geopolitical zones without being killed by extremists.

I dream to see Nigeria becoming a peaceful home; where students can be admitted into schools without “godfatherism”; where licensed drivers can drive freely without being extorted; where there will be no single jobless graduate.

In the Nigeria of my dream, I dream those that commit criminal acts are caught and punished as deterrence to the younger generation; I dream to see leaders fulfill the promises they make to the nation. That is, the promises we have been hearing since our childhood ranging from stable electricity supply, improved agriculture, poverty, alleviation, to fighting insecurity and corruption.

In the Nigeria of my dream, I see leaders are put into offices, irrespective of their tribe, family or religion, but are selected or elected based on merit. And lastly, I see Nigerian youths becoming patriotic citizens that will work tirelessly for the good of the country.

As Nigeria celebrates 61 years of Independence, I pray we become united, that is, to see ourselves as brothers and sisters not as citizens alone.

Abubakar Muhammad Usman,

Gombe, Gombe state

