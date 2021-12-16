The North’s security quagmire

The Security quagmire in the North is escalating to other parts of the northern states and it’s obvious the government is not taking necessary and proactive measures to tackle this once and for all.

The unfortunate activities of senseless and gruesome killings of innocent individuals in Sokoto, Katsina, Kebbi, Zamfara states by bandits, kidnappers, or whatever name given to them are increasing and escalating.







Consequently, thousands of inhabitants in the aforementioned areas and some other parts of the northern states are living in fear and uncertainty amidst the high level of poverty and economic hardship bedeviling them.





The gruesome activities of kidnappers and armed bandits along the Kaduna-Abuja expressway are also mind-boggling because people are finding it difficult to ply the road due to the ongoing activities of kidnappers and armed bandits terrorising the area.



Similarly, the Damaturu – Maiduguri expressway is also not an exception as the Boko Haram insurgents have been killing and burning innocent travelers for decades, and most people plying the road don’t have the financial capability to take flight remaining with no option than to use commercial buses to Maiduguri.

Furthermore, people living in remote areas are not safe due to the incessant activities of kidnappers who are reportedly using motorcycles and picking up wealthy individuals one after another almost every day.

Protecting people’s lives and properties is the main responsibility of the government that’s why we have made so much noise to raise an alarm about the unfortunate and incessant killings of innocent individuals. Therefore, adequate security must be deployed to the affected areas which will tackle and reduce the number of casualties and victims of such attacks.

The video clips going round the social media of kidnappers and armed bandits owning and operating sophisticated weapons is alarming, pointing to the fact that our security operatives have a long way to go in fighting the miscreants.

Though our security operatives are trying, efforts need to be redoubled to address this trend of killing unarmed and innocent individuals.

Above all, God the Almighty is watching over everything and will surely expose and punish those behind this unfortunate trend of senseless killings and torture of innocent individuals

Mubarak Shuaybu Shelleng,Department of Mass Communications,University of Maiduguri, Borno state

