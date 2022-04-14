The Osinbajo declaration, what next?

Now that Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo has declared his intention to run for seat 001 in this country what is the fate of Nigeria and Nigerians? The VP said he will fulfil and complete what his boss, President Muhammadu Buhari started. So where are we heading?

Recently, terrorists attacked the Abuja-Kaduna train but the Transportation Minister Rotimi Amaechi declared his intention to run for president in this country and thereafter it was the vice president. All this is in spite of the fact that some of the victims of that incident are still in captivity yet nobody is talking about it.

Why are Nigerian politicians not ashamed of what they do. People’s lives and properties are not worth it anymore and still want to dance with our tune to put us in a critical condition and turn us to slaves to achieve their goals? No, I believe Nigerians are back to their senses.

The VP as an authority to tackle the challenges bedevilling this country should do the needful so that you will write your name in gold in the history of this great country.

Unfortunately, Osinbajo is out there declaring his intention to run for the seat of the president of this country the Buhari government has failed to protect the lives and property of its citizens.

Vice President Osinbajo said he joined the 2023 presidential race to alleviate the hardship imposed on Nigerians via security problems and economic realities.

The media earlier reported that the VP put to rest speculations on his presidential ambitions when he officially declared to run for the top political office.

Osinbajo, in his speech, said the experience he had gained would be used.

He said, “In this period of seven years, I have served as vice president under a true Nigerian patriot, a servant of the nation in war and peace, and a man of integrity, President Muhammadu Buhari. We have, together, worked through some of the most difficult times in the history of our nation, but we have remained focused on securing the country, providing infrastructure and growing our economy.

“Front and centre of our efforts will be the provision of jobs and opportunities for our young people. We will, working together, establish, by the grace of God, the Nigeria of our dreams in a few short years. We will build on the foundation laid by our predecessors.

“We will need to move, with much speed, intentionality, and perseverance, towards the vision of a prosperous, stable, and secure nation.

“I am convinced beyond doubt that we have the creativity, the courage, the talent, and the resources to be the foremost black nation on earth. Let us now birth the expectations of greatness conceived generations before us.

“Let us build a Nigeria where the man from Nnewi sees the man in Gusau as his brother, where the woman in Warri sees the woman in Jalingo as her sister, where the love of our nation burns alike in the hearts of boys and girls from Gboko to Yenagoa.

“Where everywhere in this land is home for everyone, where our diversities, tribes and faith unite, rather than divide us”.

By this as citizens of this country we are left with the choice of making a solid decision on who to entrust our lives to among the aspirants, looking at the crossroads that our country is in.

Should we go by Osinbajo’s words and give him a trial or we go for a neutral candidate? The ball is on our court.

Muhammad Umar Shehu

and Dangana Henry Joseph

[email protected] 08035794769

[email protected]