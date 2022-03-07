The place of culture, morality in nation building

Many people are worried that the growing disdain for culture, morality and disinformation should be promptly addressed for the country to advance in all ramifications. This is because those factors go a long way in developing citizens that would be able to turn around the fortunes of the nation positively. This line of thought came to the fore last week during my telephone conversation with the veteran film-maker, cinematographer and Chief Executive Officer, Mainframe Films and Television Productions, Alagba Tunde Kelani, which culminated into a discourse that touched on culture, morality and nation building.

The movie guru, who turned 74 years recently, appealed to film-makers in the country to stop making films that reflect ritual killings, but should rather produce films that touch on social issues and promote entertainment, as he called on relevant censorship boards to do their work thoroughly by not allowing immoral contents go on the screen.

Kelani, popularly called TK, observed that some years back, Nigeria was not considered a serious film-making nation, saying that with technological advancement, the country took the world by surprise. “25 years ago, Nigeria was not considered a movie-making country, but as technology changes, we took over the world movie industry with our rich culture. If we look inward and work harder to use the technology to advance our movie industry, we can control the entertainment world”, he said. The ace cinematographer added that the problem of Nollywood had to do with commerce, marketers and producers, who largely determine the kind of films to be made, adding that their main objective was to make profit by producing all sort of films without considering the adverse effects on society.

In the same vein, how speaking mother tongue can promote culture has been stressed. According to a linguist and expert in Yoruba language, Mrs. Olubukola Olokode, has given the value of speaking the mother tongue as a way of promoting indigenous culture, warning that some Nigerian languages are currently going into extinction and should be prevented. Mrs. Olokode made this assertion in commemoration of the year 2022 International Mother language Day with the theme, “Using Technology for Multilingual Learning: Challenges and Opportunities. She was worried that the elites do not seem to want their children communicate in their mother tongue and that “Nigeria languages are going into extinction, particularly the Yoruba language, which is going faster into extinction than other major languages we have in Nigeria and this requires urgent attention”.

Mrs. Olokode disclosed that the International Mother Language Day is the worldwide observance of a particular day, which is February 21st of every year since 2001, to promote an awareness of cultural diversity and multilingualism. Mrs. Olokode, however, called on Nigerians to help develop all local languages by speaking them consciously to encourage others, stressing that local languages should be used more often in Nigerian schools and that, the government should look into the existing educational policies to promote the use of local languages. “Mother tongue is the parents’ tongue, which is the first language a child will speak and will help them play the roles assigned them by their parents”, she stated further. Just as culture and morality are key to nation building, another point that should be taken seriously in the scheme of things is virile information management.

This reality formed the line of argument of the Director, Oasis Model College, Owode Egba, Ogun State, Comrade Yussuph Quadri, who charged the media to see itself as the face of society, hence it should be careful of what is being disseminated to the public. For him, the media remains an instrument that can transfer vital information from one source to another, saying that it is an important tool, which can raise concerns to make governments to actualise their dreams. Comrade Quadri said youths are susceptible to committing crimes, therefore, they need parental, governmental, and religious institutions’ correct guidance. “Society should complement efforts of the government by contributing their own quota to encourage youths so as to develop the country while religious institutions should rise up to their responsibilities of teaching and preaching morals”, he stated.

Comrade Quadri maintained that the relationship between the media and youths was enormous and symbiotic, stressing that the youths believe in what they see and hear and as such, media personnel should filter whatever information they have for public consumption before dissemination. “Media have massive role to play and so, should always think of giving to the larger society first, before thinking of what they can benefit at the detriment of society”, he stressed. In the final analysis, film-makers in the country should always produce films that touch on social issues, speaking of mother tongue should be promoted to prevent some Nigerian languages from going into extinction and existing educational policies should be strengthened in this regard, the media should see itself as the face of society by being more sensitive to what is being disseminated to the public, while religious institutions should rise up to their responsibilities by teaching and preaching morals for a better society.