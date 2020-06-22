The positive impact of Covid-19

Coronavirus has buried itself under the skirt of a tangled foliage in Wuhan, China and before you could say Jack Robinson, it hurriedly crept across the globe shredding people’s foot but instead of blood to ooze out like a cascading fountain it causes an infected person to start coughing, sneezing and have difficulty in breathing.

The virus has single handedly wrestled the global economy with many countries now facing the threat of high inflation and increasing unemployment as a result of lack of productivity and excessive expenditure. It has triggered catastrophic socio-economic and political crises in the infected countries.

When beads of sweat touched another body in a car, we felt as if an unbolt crocodile had knocked at our thresholds and applied dethol, purit , savlon and other sanitizers to keep our bodies clean of sweat- hmm for the fear of coro!

In order to contain further transmission of the disease in the community, many of the affected countries have decided to undergo complete lock down. Depriving people of worship in church, mosques and temples, the favorite football we all love vanished like a vapor as sport lovers have to make do with playing video games and keeping fit at home. Similarly, dancing and drinking in nightclubs have become an aberration. The entire educational, commercial, sports and spiritual institutions have been shut.

Beyond the negative impact of Covid-19, there are many positive things it brings. Children and families are now taking advice on hand washing and other preventive measures more seriously. As a matter of fact, it makes me remember my step grandmother as a kid growing up who always emphasized on personal hygiene in all undertakings- washing of hands after visiting the toilet and covering our mouth when we cough or sneeze. Today, how germs are spread is now universally known by kids.

I read through the pages of the newspaper a month ago that the commercial sex workers had reduced their fees. Why would this happen? Simply because people no longer patronise brothels, hotels, clubs but more importantly people are also heeding recent pleas by public health officials to distance themselves. It is a public knowledge that some people are even dating apps to reduce the risk of Covid-19 infection by avoiding casual sex with commercial sex workers.

The crisis has caused people to agree with the Arabian proverb that says, ‘’he who has health has hope; and he who has hope has everything.’’ People are now more aware that nothing really matters when health is lacking, and this raised awareness towards healthier habits. The man in the house is willing to protect his lives and those of his loved ones.

At the time of total lockdown in Lagos, the eyes of drivers shone like the eyes of a lover shining with excitement as traffic plummeted and in most cases non- existent. Vehicles were seen at a scary speed, a phenomenon that was also observed in Abuja-a journey of an hour turned fifteen minutes.

Prior to Covid-19, people spent an average of 20 hours per week in meetings, most of which are ineffective, today the virus has forced us to rethink of how we deal with meetings as politicians, business executives and entrepreneurs. Virtual meetings are now in vogue in many countries.

Akin to the above point is the fact that post Covid-19, most organizations would have to embrace remote working. This new trend will require some structural organisational adjustments but the benefits will far outweigh the pain of change. Apart from improving reduction on cost, it will have a higher return on equity and increase in shareholder’s worth. My cousin who lives in the mainland but works in the Island confessed the joy of flexibility working from home. According to her, she spends more time with her kids in addition to fulfilling her work obligations.

In many big cities of the developed nations, ecosystems are being greatly recovered, the inhabitants are experiencing a clear sky for the first time in their lives. The pollution level in tourist spots such as forests, sea beaches, mount areas etc. is also shrinking largely. Ozone layer has been found to have revived to some extent. This fleeting happening has created a very positive impact on the world environment.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues its deadly path like a creepy panther seeking for revenge, women could no longer cook without washing her hands hundreds times in a day, Men could no longer sprawl his legs on his can-bed savoring the coolness of the evening without thinking of Covid-19 apprehensively. Covid-19 is whacking us like a Fulani boy whacking his cow with his truncheon. Remarkable changes and valuable lessons must become part of us.

Olusanya Anjorin,

Lagos

[email protected]