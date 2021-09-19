The Potiskum Rep has failed his constituents

The fact is that it is fast emerging that those representing us at the National Assembly are there for themselves. This is the most democratically irresponsible attitude one can ever imagine. Representatives of the people must be seen to put the interests of their constituents far ahead of their own. Unfortunately , the reverse is the case in Yobe.



However, our people, especially the inhabitants of rural areas, are lamenting the drilling of boreholes that could provide them with access to potable water in order to mitigate the risk of contracting cholera.

In the same vein, our people, both dwellers in rural areas and urban ones, have been calling for the attention of these members for the construction and reconstruction of new conducive learning environments. Judging by the fact that our classrooms have been dilapidated, children are not attending school, especially in the rainy season, because of the leakage in our classroom building.

Although it is undeniable that those responsible for the execution of these kind of projects receive full release allocation. Irritatingly, they tragically prefer their selfish goals over the interests of presumably thousands of innocent people.

Sadly, we were abused, bullied, and vilified by their political parasites. This is a dangerous trend looking into the future. These politicians have set their supporters against the voice of the truth. They set poverty as a weapon of control over some youth.

Maslow was correct to have set a pyramid that indicates the most important weapon of control is to place restrictions on people’s physiological needs. Poverty, hunger, ignorance, and diseases (PHID) are effectively used in Yobe against the youth.

Now the truth is being unveiled: these politicians have hijacked projects that have a direct bearing on the poor and the youth and have hoarded them in their warehouses for personal use.

Just recently, ICPC officials tracking the execution of constituency projects did not see evidence of the execution of eight of such projects in Potiskum/Nangere Federal Constituency of Yobe when they went on inspection.



According to the ICPC, almost the majority of these parliament members have diverted/hijacked the constituency projects’ facilities meant for the constituents.

This is therefore the best time to come to terms with the realities of things on the ground. We must differentiate between constructive criticism and destructive criticism.

We are the critical upright ones, and it is our responsibility to hold these politicians to account with all the lawful means in our custody. We will not be intimidated and we are not scared to put them on the spot when it comes to matters of public interest.Kasim Isa Muhammad,Potiskum, Yobe state

