The Presidency, NEF face-off

Nigerians smarted from the weekend to what appears to be a face-off between the Presidency and the Northern Elders Forum (NEF). The NEF had on Sunday lampooned the Muhammadu Buhari government over the state of insecurity in the North, noting that northerners have been pushed to the wall. But in a swift reaction, the presidency dismissed the remarks, saying the NEF, headed by Professor Ango Abdullahi, remains an irritant and featherweight group.

Convener of the NEF, Prof. Ango Abdullahi, in a statement, said people of the North were now completely at the mercy of armed gangs who roam towns and villages at will, killing and kidnapping people and wreaking havoc. He said the current situation in the North demonstrated that the Buhari administration has failed in the provision of security.

“Northern Elders Forum (NEF) is alarmed at the rising insecurity of communities and their properties in the North. Recent escalation of attacks by bandits, rustlers and insurgents leave the only conclusion that the people of the North are now completely at the mercy of armed gangs who roam towns and villages at will, wreaking havoc.

“It would appear that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and governors have lost control over the imperatives of protecting people of the North, a constitutional duty that they swore to uphold. The situation is getting worse, literally, by the day. Bandits and insurgents appear to sense a huge vacuum in political will and capacity which they exploit with disastrous consequences on communities and individuals.

“It is no exaggeration to say that the people of the North have never experienced this level of exposure to criminals who attack, kill, maim, rape, kidnap, burn villages and rustle cattle, while President Buhari issues threats and promises that have no effect. The situation under which our communities from Kogi to Borno states, from Sokoto to Taraba states live is no longer tolerable.

“The forum has joined millions of others in prayers and in giving advice and encouragement to all authorities that have responsibility to protect our communities. It is now time to say, enough is enough. Our people are known for their patience and respect for constituted authorities, but all governments must be aware by now that all Northerners have been pushed to the wall.

“The forum is aware that some citizens are contemplating peaceful protests, which are their constitutional rights, to draw attention of President Buhari and all levels of authority to the plight of people of the North. The forum urges all citizens to conduct themselves in a peaceful and responsible manner, and it urges governments to respect the rights of citizens to express their opinions peacefully.

“The forum reminds President Buhari that provision of security and pursuit of economic welfare of citizens are the only two constitutional responsibilities of the state which all leaders must achieve. Our current circumstances in the North clearly demonstrate that President Buhari’s administration has woefully failed to achieve either. This is unacceptable.

“We demand an immediate and comprehensive improvement of our security in the North. We are tired of excuses and verbal threats which criminals laugh at, and our fellow citizens see as a clear failure of leadership which they see as part of them. Enough is enough,” NEF said.

Obviously irked by the NEF’s remarks, the Presidency a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity Mr Femi Adesina said the Northern Elders Forum is a quasi-organisation that boasts of no credible membership, and its leader is akin to a General without troops.

“The former vice chancellor signed the statement under the banner of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF). Hearing that title, you would think the body was a conglomeration of true elders. But the truth is that NEF is just Ango Abdullahi, and Ango Abdullahi is NEF. It is a quasi-organization that boasts of no credible membership, and its leader is akin to a General without troops. Before the 2019 presidential election, the one-man army called NEF had shown its antipathy against President Buhari, and its preference for another candidate. They all got beaten together.

“NEF is merely waving a flag that is at half-mast. President Buhari steadily and steadfastly focuses on the task of retooling Nigeria, and discerning Nigerians know the true state of the nation. They don’t need a paper tiger to tell them anything,” the presidency said.

We are of the opinion that the altercation between the Presidency and NEF is as unnecessary as it is diversionary, particularly when the nation is seemingly on a crossroads, torn between fighting insecurity and the novel coronavirus pandemic with its consequential drop in revenue, arising from the steep fall in oil prices at the international market.

While we urge the NEF to appreciate the difficulty in the fight against the Boko Haram insurgency, given its unconventional nature, it is pertinent to draw the attention of the Presidency to the fact that no individual or group is inconsequential in the task of nation-building. We, therefore, implore the NEF and the Presidency to sheathe their swords and pave the way towards a collaborative effort at confronting Nigeria’s multifarious and multi-dimensional challenges in the interest of the people they govern and seek to protect.