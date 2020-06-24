The rape scourge in our society





Sometime in the 1990s an ace NTA presenter who was a single lady was raped by an unidentified brute and a few days later, unable to bear the trauma and humiliation, she committed suicide. It was reported in the media sometime that a lifeless body of a young school girl was found by a search party after a few days of being declared missing by her parents. She was murdered, by hooligans who abducted and gang-raped her, to stop her from reporting the crime. There was another case of armed robbers forcing their way into the home of a family and after robbing their victims, raped their only daughter in the presence of her parents and when the girl was sent for clinical examination and treatment, she was discovered to be HIV positive. Again, there is another case of a young girl raped and impregnated by a neighbor; the girl was forced to be a premature mother and that put paid to her education and career. In another instance, another young girl was impregnated by a rapist and in a bid to get rid of the unwanted pregnancy, she died. Additionally, there was a case of a young girl being charged for a first degree murder because she was said to have traced a school mate of hers who raped her and stabbed him to death. Also, there was a case of a young girl who out of frustration having been raped repeatedly by her step father and her brother resigned to a life of prostitution and drug addiction. Clearly, there are inexhaustible cases of raping and they seem to be on the increase in recent times.

In brief, the above scenarios point out some cases and the unsavory consequences of raping. The scourge of rape has become a global pandemic. It happens every day on streets, in cars, in schools, in parks, and in alleys, in the bush and in sundry other places. The rapists have no regard for age, race, social status or relationships. The rising cases of rape in recent times are worrisome and terrifying. As a woman and a mother I feel outraged whenever I hear of rape incidents and hence the need to lend my voice in union with others condemning the rape pandemic ravaging our society.

As indicated above, raping has many unsavoury consequences ranging from unwanted pregnancy, spreading of diseases, prostitution and anti-social behaviour, termination of career, retaliation, murder, frustration, drug addiction and even suicide. Raping negatively affects the victims physically, psychologically and socially.

Medically, the common experiences of rape victims include: bruising, bleeding (anal and vaginal) infection, vaginal inflammation, chronic pelvic pain, urinary tract infections, sexually transmitted diseases, HIV/AIDS, soreness, broken or dislocated bones, unwanted pregnancy among others. They victims may also have sexual dysfunction challenges, trouble with their menstrual cycle and fertility and hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

Experts believe that, psychologically, rape victims or “survivors usually have what is called post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), including flashbacks, nightmares, severe anxiety, and uncontrollable thoughts, depression, including prolonged sadness, feelings of hopelessness, unexplained crying, lack of interest in activities previously enjoyed, Suicidal thoughts or attempts, dissociation, including not being able to focus on work or on schoolwork, as well as not feeling present in everyday situations. A survivor may develop a negative outlook and feel “damaged” or unworthy of a better life. Drug or alcohol abuse may also become an issue as a way to cope with the overwhelming feelings.” To these may be added: shock, disorientation, helplessness, sense of vulnerability, fear, and self-guilt. Socially, the rape survivors may suffer stigmatization and isolation.

Psychology of abnormal behaviour indicates that unusual phenomena like paraphilia which includes: pedophilia, voyeurism, raping, child molestation, incest, bestiality or zoophilia often result of alcoholism, drug addiction, lack of personal discipline, emotional imbalance. And to these will be added the issue of pornography, amorality and lack of moral sensibilities, lack of cultural inhibitions, unreported cases of rape because of social stigma, non-enforcement of the law against rape, tortuous legal processes involved in proving rape cases and enforcing justice and family cover up to avoid scandal among others.

One of the underlying reasons for the upsurge in rape cases in this part of the world is because the rape cases are under reported and the perpetrators are not punished as appropriate. Research has shown that rape cases are under reported and this probably account for the increasing cases of rape. Female rape victims are less likely to report cases in which the perpetrator is a relative or acquaintance. “Factors that may influence a rape reporting decision include gender, age, minority status, perceived outcomes, and social expectations.Furthermore, a rape in which the survivor knows the perpetrator is less likely to be reported than one committed by a stranger. The absence of physical injuries and involvement of drugs and/or alcohol also contributes to the decrease in reports.”

It is also said that people engage in raping especially with mad women and indulge in despicable acts like necrophilia and bestiality as a ritual for fetish purposes. But whatever the reason, raping is clearly an act from a depraved mind; a mind that is beastly and without conscience. Raping is not just a crime against the state and the individual; it is a sin against God and man. It hurts the victims deeply, physically and emotionally. Raping is bad. I do not have words strong enough to describe the hideous act of forcibly sleeping with a woman without her consent.

I am not a feminist but I am an activist and an advocate for the vulnerable groups in our society. Our women, daughter and sisters are vulnerable to the beasts called rapists. I do not believe that raping is the result of indecent dressing as is being touted in some quarters. However, while I do not subscribe to the opinion that raping is the result of indecent dressing, I would also advise our young girls to dress properly and avoid indecent exposure of their bodies and obscene gestures that tend to attract undeserved attention.

Our National Assembly (NASS) should pass laws to effectively contain this cankerworm that is ravaging our society. The law enforcement agents should as a matter of necessity thoroughly investigate and prosecute all rape cases. I believe no punishment is too big for the offenders in this case. If we must stamp out the menace of raping in our communities then the law must be enforced to the later. Parents should educate their children. The girl child should be taught something about self-defence. It is advisable to report all rape-related cases no matter who is involved. Cover-up of rape cases is counterproductive; it is advisable to document all rape cases to deter perpetrators. Observe safety tips at home, on the side walk, while driving. In a gathering, in a party, recognize the red flag. Take precaution when you are alone and with a stranger. Trust your instincts. Listen to your inner voice and act on it. The experts advised that: “Rape is not a selective crime. It is in most cases, random.”

Once again I advise our ladies to remain vigilant and stay safe. Personal safety, must begin with the individual. Help protect yourself by taking the steps to protect yourself from sexual assault.

Hajia Mohammed, an actress, social activist, politician, writes from London, UK via [email protected]