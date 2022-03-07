The return of hope to Hajj House

The announcement by the Chairman/CEO of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Alhaji Zikirullah Kunle Hassan, of an official correspondence from the Saudi Ministry of Hajj inviting the commission to a pre- Hajj Preparation meeting, otherwise known as a signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has revitalised and caused jubilation across the country, especially among muslims.

In the last two years, it has been all gloom in the Hajj sector as intending pilgrims around the world, except Saudi residents/citizens, could not participate in the annual holy pilgrimage to Makkah and Madinah.

The situation, which was ocassioned by the Covid-19 pandemic that wreaked havoc on the world’s social and economic landscape, killing over one million people, led to the banning and suspension of Hajj to non Saudi residents and foreigners.

Thanks to the advanced medicine and steps taken by countries across the world to stem the tide of the deadly virus, which is the reason the gates of social, economic and religious places are being flung widely open.

Hassan”s good tidings sent shock waves, reverberating across the six geo-political zones of the country barely one week after the correspondence from Saudi Arabia.

Activities have not only picked up at the Hajj House but also in all the offices of the state pilgrims welfare boards, agencies and commissions, including the Federal Capital Territory, the Armed Forces and private tour operators, some of whose offices were dormant.

At the meeting with chief executives and secretaries of the state pilgrims welfare boards and agencies held at the Hajj House on March 2, 2022, the rendition of “Allah be praised” and “Alhamdullilah” expression of gratitude to Allah by participants summed up the joyful atmosphere at the meeting. There were back slapping, show of joy and happiness – a testament that the cloudy anticipation of 2022 Hajj is finally cleared.

In his remark on the occasion, the NAHCON chairman.charged the officials to brace up for the task ahead as the country can’t afford the luxury of laxity in the current situation, especially, against the backdrop of the race against time and the new guidelines that the Saudi authorities might introduce.

”We have reasons to believe that the worst moment is already gone. For the first time in about two years, we have received an official communication from Saudi Arabia. The official communication is intended to kick start usually what begins the Hajj operation, which is the signing of the Memorandum of understanding (M.O.U)”, he said.

He stated that though no specific date has been fixed, he is optimistic that it won’t be long before the commission goes to Saudi Arabia for the event. “Has a day been chosen?NO! Will a day be chosen? Yes! I pray immediately the day is chosen, that will be the commencement of Hajj operation 2022.”

“Our hope is that it will be very soon and I am sure that is the hope of everybody. What it now means is that we must all leave here to get prepared for 2022 Hajj,” he declared.

Similarly, many staff of the commission were in jubilant mood when the chairman informed them of the latest development about the Hajj 2022. Many of them, especially, those who had never participated in Hajj exercise since their appointment, expressed delight that they would for the first time have the opportunity to experience and contribute to the work of attending to the guests of Allah.

The NAHCON boss also revealed that the 2022 Hajj payment would be predicated on the pilgrims’ enrolment in the Hajj Saving Scheme. According to him, those to perform this year’s Hajj must have paid through the NAHCON/JAIZ Bank Hajj Savings Scheme portal or platform. He stated that the commission had gotten a presidential mandate to enforce the scheme.

Echoing the commission’s inquest, the chairman, Forum of Chairmen of the 36 states, FCT Pilgrims, Mallam Nasir Dan Mallam, said that he had been asked to brief his colleagues on the development stating “from now onward, any Hajj that is going to take place in Nigeria will be under the platform of the Hajj Saving Scheme. That is what we have been informed and we have no choice but to comply and abide by it as law-abiding Nigerians.

“We are formation of the law, so whatever, the president has given assent to, we will just have to key into it,” he added.

As things stand and barring any unforeseen circumstances, Nigerian intending pilgrims and their counterparts over the world can begin to beat the cymbal drum that “Hajj 2022, here we come!”

Ubandawaki is a staff of Information and Publication Division of NAHCON, Abuja.