The rise and fall of Nigeria’s ‘Super Cop’

Abba Kyari, once regarded as Nigeria’s ‘super cop’, due to his outstanding performance in the Nigeria Police Force which included the arrest of Chukwudi Onuamadike, the notorious kidnap kingpin better known as Evans, in 2017. At the time of Evans’ arrest, Abba Kyari revealed that the kidnapper gave him $2 million to cover-up his nefarious business and let him go. Kyari also bust Taraba’s most wanted kidnap kingpin, Hamisu Wadume, in 2019 and led the arrest of Boko Haram Commander Umar Abdulmalik alongside eight of his terrorist gang members, among other operations.

However, Kyari also got several other recognition from within and outside the country, including accolades from President Muhammadu Buhari. Kyari has also received many laurels including the police medal for courage three years in a row (2012, 2013 and 2014). The House of Representatives also honoured him for his ‘hard work’ and outstanding performance in the Nigeria Police in 2020.

Kyari the ‘Super Cop’ didn’t rest on his oars until he started facing allegations following his connection with Hushpuppi; the police authorities ordered his probe, and the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, recommended Kyari’s suspension, pending the outcome of internal investigation against him.

Kyari has been on suspension for almost seven months for his alleged conspiracy to commit wire fraud alongside Ramon Abass, popularly known as Hushpuppi, with other criminal allegations linked to him, including the case of one Collins Ezenwa and Afeez Mojeed.

The latest scandal, which involves the suspended deputy commissioner of Police Abba Kyari, the former head of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Nigeria Police was arrested on account of cocaine trafficking allegations made by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) with a video clip as an evidence showing how the suspended ‘Super Cop’ negotiated the release of 25kg of cocaine and offered $61, 400 cash to the enforcement agency.

According to the NDLEA, DCP Abba Kyari has a strong connection with drug cartel that operates the Brazil-Ethiopia-Nigeria illicit drug pipeline. With the recent development, perhaps many people believed that Kyari’s being the most wealthiest and influential Nigeria Police officer was linked to the international drug cartel.

Reportedly, Abba Kyari has a total net worth of $1.3 million with multimillion naira houses, estate, shopping mall and lands, among other assets. He is a recipient of several awards and is one of the most respected police officers in Nigeria.

The suspended head of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) at the Force Intelligence Bureau of the Nigeria Police Force, DCP Abba Kyari, was often used to define an ‘upright’ security officer despite the fact that the Nigeria Police is regarded as the most corrupt institution in the country.

In spite of all these allegations surrounding Kyari, some people still believe that he was witch-hunted due to his outstanding professionalism while others were of the opinion that Kyari has already stepped out of line and is not above the law. Therefore, he has to face the wrath of the law ti serve as a deterrent to other criminals.

Shettima Lawan Monguno,

Maiduguri, Borno state.

[email protected]