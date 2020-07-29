The sad story of the Nigerian youth

The youths are seen as the greatest assets and pillars of every society. This is due to their highly equipped intellectual capabilities and physical strength. A youth is any person between the age of 15 and 30 years regardless of gender. They are born and nurtured to conquer, future of tomorrow and parents to unborn kids. They are saddled with lots of responsibilities with which they are expected to have good qualities. Known as the “middlemen”, the expectation is very high ; they should be role models to the children and a pride to the elders. With all these, the fact remains…..There’s no future without the youths. Indeed they are the light of the nation and a fault on their part amounts to the collapse of existence.

Considering the heavy task on them, they should be up and doing. Youths play greater role in societal building and this centers on renewing and refreshing the way things are being done. To do this, education is key. It is when they are educated that they have possible knowledge about the society and it problems which will now enable them to profer solutions. With education, they can teach the younger ones wrongs and rights. Also, through education the youths get acquainted with various technological innovations which aid them in their enormous task. But what happens if this enabling ground is not provided? Ours is a country (Nigeria) where education is not given that major priority.



Many have accused the leaders of not putting the youths in the agenda. No adequate plan to make the possible transition of future to the youths. Obviously, they want to be in control forever. If not why will schools be on closure for months and the government will not care? Why will government give priority to an election over education? The song has always been “youths are the leaders of tomorrow “. Since 1940s till date, no opportunity has been given. Policies that favour the youths are swept under the carpet. The government of President Muhammadu Buhari signed the “not too young to run” bill into. But the law ended up becoming a toothless bulldog. With the system of election in Nigeria where money wins and not the will of the people, how can the youths be in government?



A man has cried out “Nigerian youths have huge talents but the excruciating circumstances unfolding in the country suppress and suffocate them “. Yes, we have seen raw talents died due to lack of support from the government. On social media, people post wonders that are made and begging for government support. But where are they to hear their plead? Like joke, raw innovations and gifted brains are destroyed, dumped in the bin or used as toys. A blessing in other countries turn to curse in mine. What a pity!

We are seeing Nigerian young assets doing well outside and receiving accolades. The story of Ufot Ekong who broke a 50-year jinx in Tokai University, Japan in 2015 cannot be forgotten in a hurry. He is a youth with integrity and dignity who is doing his country proud. All his achievements wouldn’t have been possible if his host country’s system is not favourable for him. Forget the likes of Hushpupi(s). Nigerians are moving mountains in white men’s land ranging from medicals to engineers and so on. Citing as an example to others, year in year out, Nigeria lose fresh resources to foreigners. Out of fear of survival and search for greener pastures, they abandon their motherland to become heroes abroad thereby causing brain drain and shortage of manpower to the country. Are they to be blamed? Never. If they stay behind nothing good would come out of them. Even with this current reality the government still can not learn lesson. They are lazy in making policies that makes the environment accommodatable for the youths.

Can we say that the youths of today are unlucky or that the present leaders are selfish? In either way, the both could be true. Going back to the antecedent, leaders of then were kind to the youths who turn out to be leaders of today. The system was good and that was why there was a situation of graduates being gifted with car and employment. We can’t say the same today. On a second thought, the behaviour of our youths today is quite worrisome. In terms of attitudes, composure and actions, can we say that we are ready for that position? The president was once heavily criticized for saying that Nigerian youths are lazy. To digest this without sentiment, the truth stares in that direction. Youths of today wants to do nothing but pleasure. They want good life at ease and quick income has become their taste hence their involvement in sheddy deals and internet criminalities. I’m afraid with the way things are going, instead of being the drivers of the nation’s future we may end up being the earthquake that will eventually destroy the nation.

As earlier stated, one of the greater role of youths to national building is changing the ways of the past for the best. To start with leadership where corruption is the major characteristics in Nigeria, the youths have become master of the game. They are into the same monetized politics and are also used as agent of destructions, carrying alms and ammunition as terrorists, bandits and political thugs to disrupt elections. In higher institutions, contest for SUG positions today is a shame. Money is the major determinant and not merit. With this, mediocres are produced of which upon assumptions of office, they become looters and puppets to school authorities forgetting the primary assignment which is protection of students’ rights. Moral degradation is on the increase.

The youths are captured by exuberance and are be clouded by delusion. Obviously the future can not lie in the hands of those who see immoralities as life. What are we trying to portray when naked men and women are viewed on the screen and they end up being handsomely rewarded with heavy amounts. Does that mean hard work no longer pay? How frustrating can it be when the so called leaders of tomorrow pay more attention to frivolous matters over national issues? We spend thousands voting to keep housemates in the game, yet no PVCs. Drug abuse and social media is our friend. Much time is spent online for no good reasons but watching porn videos and latest fashions. Are we truly ready for the future?

Haven said all these, the bad eggs still cannot overshadow the good ones. Nigeria still have resourceful, resilient youths. Those with full of ideas and see waiting for government jobs not an option. Those who believe that hard work and not their body can earn them good living. The true leaders of tomorrow. Those ever ready to guide and protect the pride, dignity, customs and norms of the fatherland. The real awaiting parents. They have taken the center stage in job creation.

Uwaoma Susan Joseph is a graduate who saved her NYSC allowance to buy tricycle. She has empowered herself and helping the nation through transportation. History can never be complete without mentioning the name Tolulope Arotile, the first female helicopter combat pilot in Nigeria. Though late but at 24, the she was able to demonstrate her uncommon love for the country. Abubakar Sadiq Muhammed Faladu is another young entrepreneur. Founder of falgate rice, a 15 tons per day capacity mill. The company also has a rice farm which employs nearly two hundred people in Kaduna. In conclusion, other youths should emulate these fellows and the government must wake up to the realities. No matter how bad the youths are, they remain the backbone of the society. Through good policies and sensitization success can be achieved. The future is paramount.

Adama Umar Ayuba, Abuja [email protected].