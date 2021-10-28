The scary security report on Kaduna

The recent revelation that at least 888 people have been killed and 2,553 others kidnapped in Kaduna state between January and September 2021 is not only frightening but it is also alarming and deplorable. The Kaduna state report also disclosed thar 720 people were injured within the period.

The third quarter security report presented by Kaduna state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, last week, said 220 bandits were killed and 12,860 animals rustled between January and September 2021.

According to him, 325 people were killed in the state in the first quarter, 222 killed in the second quarter, while 343 people were killed in the third quarter. Aruwan also stated that 949 people were kidnapped in the first quarter, 774 people were abducted in the second quarter, while 830 were kidnapped in the last three months.

The security report could not state how much was paid as ransom to secure the release of the 2,553 kidnapped victims. Speaking on the breakdown of the report for the third quarter, Aruwan said, “From July to September 2021, a total of 343 persons died due to banditry, communal clashes, violent attacks and reprisals. Of this, 50 were women, and 22 were children. Southern Kaduna district records 193 deaths in the third quarter, over 56% of the total.

“This number is largely made up of victims of violent attacks and reprisals in Zango Kataf, Kaura and Kauru LGAs. These areas witnessed series of clashes early in the year, which spiralled into a succession of increasingly deadly communal and inter-ethnic attacks across the three LGAs, 114 people died in Zango Kataf LGA, and 19 in Kaura LGA in the period under review.”

“130 deaths were recorded in Kaduna Central Senatorial District (38% of the total), 125 of these occurred in Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Igabi, Chikun and Kajuru LGAs. Chikun LGA recorded 37 deaths, Igabi LGA 29, Giwa LGA 27, Kajuru LGA recorded seven deaths in the third quarter. The Northern Senatorial District recorded 20 people killed in the third quarter with five deaths recorded in Lere LGA.

“From the 830 people kidnapped in the third quarter, Kaduna Central Senatorial District accounts for 732 (about 88%), with all these occurring in Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Igabi, Chikun and Kajuru LGAs. Chikun LGA had 243 citizens kidnapped, Birnin Gwari 143, Kajuru 132, Igabi 106, while 98 persons were kidnapped in Giwa LGA.

“Southern Kaduna Senatorial District recorded 51 kidnapped persons, with Kachia LGA recording the highest number of 28. Northern Senatorial District recorded 47 kidnapped persons, with 16 of these from Zaria LGA. In total 222 women and 179 minors were kidnapped in the third quarter across the state.

“Ten persons were said to have been rapef across the state from July to September 2021, eight of these are minors. Five of the cases were recorded in the Northern Senatorial District, with four of these being minors, three cases were reported from Kudan LGA. Two cases of rape were reported from the Southern Kaduna Senatorial District, both minors.

“A total of 67 persons sustained injuries from attacks in the Southern Kaduna Senatorial District, 36 were in Zango Kataf LGA. The Northern Senatorial District recorded 21 injuries comprising two women. Animals rustled in the state amounted to 1,018, with 780 stolen from Kaduna Central Senatorial District. Giwa had the highest figure of rustled animals in third quarter with 390.”

Although, Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i of Kaduna state had lamented the failure to sustain cooperation among northern states against banditry, the state government had devised its own strategy to combat the menace of banditry and kidnapping ravaging the state.

The governor spoke at the presentation of the state’s 2020 Annual Security Report in Kaduna. “It reflects the pains of individuals, families and communities, buffeted by the brutal antics of criminals and outlaws. And it explains the measures being undertaken by the Kaduna state government to manage these tough times in the security sector with the support of our military, police, para-military and other security agencies,” El-Rufai said.

Highlighting the efforts of the government, El-Rufai said the state has supported the federal security agencies deployed in the state with vehicles and other logistics, amongst other interventions, since 2015 when he came into power.

Security incidents in the 2016-2019 period ranged from communal clashes to cattle-rustling, kidnappings, robberies and murders, he stated. He said the lessons learned from managing the incidents during his first-term informed the decision to establish the first sub-national Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs.

El-Rufai said the state government has also invested in technology to help the security agencies secure the state better. “A CCTV network is being deployed in Kaduna metropolis while vigorous arrangements for consistent operations of the drones (UAVs) Mr President commissioned in 2019 are being explored.

While we commend the El-Rufa’i security initiatives, it is pertinent to state that much still needs to be done to restore peace to the centre of learning and the political capital of Northern Nigeria. The heterogeneous nature of Kaduna state as a home to Nigerians of diverse ethnic and religious extractions makes it compelling for water tight security to be provided in the state.