The search for a new VC at Benue varsity

Education is one of the sectors that needs competent people to drive its affairs to ensure its global recognition and patronage but more importantly, to help strengthen institutions thereby graduating quality and productive persons that the institutions need to boost their might and achieve their respective goals.



Therefore, management and leadership of any educational institution should be selected base on competency criterion rather than connection and favouratism in order not to entrust and endanger the bright future of a society since education is known and proven to be the backbone or pillar that holds society.



The position of a vice chancellor at Benue State University, Makurdi and the qualification for selecting the best for the position has for long shifted from competency to connection, favouratism and tribalism. One man (Professor Nicholas Ada) has vied for the same position severally, came out as the most qualified candidate but sidelined by the authority and given to others with less qualification.



Benue State University has recorded protests and strikes from its students, teaching and nonteaching staff, having the graduation of students delayed and its calendar rendered useless. The strikes that would have been prevented were allowed to crippled the university and denied many students the opportunity to participate in the National Youth Service. Lack of competent leadership at the university that is always failing to address simple issues, coupled with the lackadaisical attitudes of the state government on issues affecting the university negatively, may one day end the existence of the university the same way a once renowned College of Education, Katsina-Ala, in the state, is about to end. Now, the same vice chancellor position is vacant, and made available for the interested persons to apply for it but a rumour has it that the sitting governor wants somebody from his place to take over the position. The similar issue that played out the last time the university was in need of an appropriate person for the same position would likely replicate itself. However, if that’s the governor’s intention or plan, I advise that this time he allows whoever comes first, even if it is a Fulani man, to occupy the position of the vice chancellor at the state owned university.



So far, Benue State University is the major asset that generates revenue for the state and as such needs proper care. The policy of selecting its vice chancellor and other staff through nepotism should not be allowed to persist since such is capable of degrading its standard and may lead to its extinction if things are not done right.

