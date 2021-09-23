The significance of Kagini road, park projects in Abuja

The flag off of the access road and park construction projects is quite significant to the socio-economic life of Abuja residents and indeed the Nigerians at large. The federal government of Nigeria led by our amiable President Muhammadu Buhari has once again demonstrated its determination to improve on the infrastructural development needs of ordinary Nigerians by the construction of this Kagini access roads and parks.



The construction of access roads and car park for the Kagini light rail train station signifies also another great milestone of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Administrations efforts to ensure the provision of an effective public rail transport for the FCT. This is in line with the master plan of the FCT, according to the FCT Minister Mallam Mohammad Musa Bello. It is therefore instructive to know that the Kagini project is part of the 12 light rail station provided under the Abuja rail mass transport system and it is designed to service the Kagini, Sabuni, Jabi,and Kaba districts of the FCT.



The project which is expected to be completed within 12 months of its flag-off was awarded to an indegenous contractor at a cost of N1.8 billion. This must be applauded because it shows a rapid departure from the past where foreign contractors held sway to a systematic approach in which local contractors are given the opportunity to show case that they can also contribute their quota to the socio-economic development of the country.

The project is conceptualised and designed to be funded largely by the Federal Ministry of Environment through the instrumentality of the proceeds from the Issuance of the Sovereign Green Bond of the Federal Government. It will ensure on completion the seamless movements of commuters, goods and services to and from the station to other parts of the Federal Capital City.



The importance of the project and its construction is immense as it is a deliberate project which implementation will have the capacity to reduce carbon emission from cars as it is expected that when completed the residents of the city would use more of trains than vehicles.



We as residents must also appreciate the new found synergy between the ministries and governmental agencies in the country as we are now reaping from the fruits of this synergies as it improves the delivery of infrastructural developments to the people.The minister of environment must be commended for his synergetical commitments.



There is also therefore need for the residents of Kagini to cooperate with the contractors as this will immensely contribute in no small measure in helping this indegineous contractor deliver as at when due.They are expected to immediately take ownership of this project which they know would impact seriously on them.

The Minister of Environment, Dr. Mohammed Mahmood Abubakar, who flagged off the project, emphasised that the sovereign green bond is a strategic process by the federal government to deliver on Nigeria’s National Determined Contribution, NDC, whose implementation explores and channels resources and viable green projects that are expected to help the nation to meet its emission reduction targets and further solidify its stance on the low carbon pathway and economic diversification.



The minister of the FCT must be commended for his committment to the realisation of the Green Bond Processes which has sharpened climate change and environmental programmes while helping to maintain focus on poverty reduction, sustainable developments and growth.



The projects by its realisation and successes would maintain and represent the FCT administration’s prudent management of resources in the completion of projects with positive impact on FCT residents which is the main goal. The task of making Abuja one of the best capital in the world is indeed on course.The cost of the project is good business for Nigeria.

We should therefore keep faith with the minister of environment who promised to partner the FCT administration in solving the protracted traffic lights management through the Green Bond initiative of the federal government. This bond is used to tackle the menace of climate change in Nigeria. The government has shown that it is convinced of the need to create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive by using this initiative to reduce the cost of doing business in the country.



Jamila Musa,

Abuja