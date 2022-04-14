The spirit of Easter

Christians all over the world are in the Easter mood, beginning from last Friday which was Good Friday, the day Jesus Christ was crucified on the Cross of Calvary where He shed His blood over 2,000 years ago for the atonement of the sins of mankind. The death, resurrection on the third day and ascension of Jesus usually mark the high point of very significant religious activities in the Christian calendar regarded as fundamental to their faith.

What is being observed in this season is the resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ after the harrowing suffering and death of a perfect Messiah who abandoned the glory of His heavenly abode on a divine mission to rescue man and reconcile him to his Maker by His death and resurrection.

To commemorate the occasion, the federal government declared Friday and today as public holidays. In his Easter message to Nigerian Christians, President Muhammadu Buhari urged Christian faithful to increase their love for one another rather hate, and show more patriotism “as this is the only country we have”.

Buhari noted that this year’s celebration was very unique for adherents of the two great faiths in Nigeria as it culminates the 40-days season of the Lent for Christians and mid-way into the Holy Month of Ramadan.

“For us as a nation, the message of Easter, which commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ after crucifixion and burial, reminds us of the power of divine love, faith and redemption,” he said.

He charged them to remember that the scriptural emphasis of love had so much relevance for Nigeria today as a nation more than ever before.

“As we approach another season of electioneering, let the security of the nation guide our actions and utterances,” he said.

The journey to Easter began with the 40-day Lent during which Christians fasted, prayed and solidified their relationship with God. En route to the celebration, the adherents of the Christian religion also observed the Palm Sunday as well as Good Friday which is in remembrance of the agony, shame and mockery that Jesus was subjected to by his fellow Jews and Roman soldiers on the Cross of Calvary.

The importance of the season to the Christendom cannot be over-flogged. It is during this period – from Lent to Easter Monday – that Christians mostly exhibit the virtues of love, sacrifice, altruism and forgiveness as exemplified by Jesus Christ during His ministry on earth that spanned a period of three and a half years. Even for churches that traditionally do not observe the other historic seasons like Christmas, Easter holds a sacred place as the keystone of their worship.

It is noteworthy that Christ’s ministry was associated with the poor, the needy and the afflicted. Our leaders, irrespective of their religious persuasions, should truly imbibe the spirit of Easter which is sacrifice to mankind. It is an irony that a nation blessed with unquantifiable natural and human resources harbours some of the poorest people on earth, simply because its leaders’ pastime, until lately, was looting of the treasury and transferring the looted funds to western and Middle East nations. It is no surprise that with the inequality in the land, our country has become one of the most dangerous places on the planet to live in.

The Christians in particular should show example of the kind of love that Christ displayed by offering Himself as a sacrifice that all may have abundant life here on earth and the opportunity of eternal life hereafter. Such love, which transcends personal and selfish gratification, should be extended to non-Christian brothers and sisters with all genuineness.

We urge Nigerians to see this occasion as a period to demonstrate the spirit of religious tolerance, forgiveness and love for one another. They should pray for a united, stable and prosperous Nigeria. Both the government and the governed must henceforth live each day as Easter.

Blueprint rejoices with our Christian brothers and sisters around the world during this year’s Easter celebration. However, this year’s commemoration has come at a time, especially in Nigeria, when the citizens are experiencing all manner of security challenges, ranging from armed banditry, insurgency to rampant kidnapping which are opposed to the spirit of Easter.Happy Easter celebration!