The task before new SEC DG, Lamido Yuguda



Many industry watchers were taken aback when the name of Lamido Yuguda was sent to the Senate for screening and confirmation. However, after he assumed office, it has become obvious that President Muhammadu Buhari made the right call; BENJAMIN UMUTEME reports.

Not many knew the name Lamido Yuguda until his name was submitted to the Senate of the federal republic of Nigeria for screening. Capital market analysts and financial sector watchers alike had wondered in the last two years while Ms Mary Uduk acted as the Director General, why it is taking the President so long to appoint a substantive DG for the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

On the 19th of May, President Muhammadu Buhari sent a letter to the President Muhammadu Buhari written to the Senate to confirm Lamido Yuguda, a former director at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), as the Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).



The president also sought the confirmation of Reginald C Karausa, Ibrahim D Boyi, and Obi Joseph as full-time commissioner of SEC.

The President’s request was contained in a letter read by Senate President Ahmad Lawan on the floor of the upper legislative chamber.

The president based his request on section 3 and 5 (1) of the investment and securities act.

“Pursuant to Section 3 and 5(1) of the Investment and Securities Act 2007, I write to request for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of the following four nominees as Director General and Commissioners of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC),” Lawan said.



And on June 10, 2020, the Senate confirmed Mr. Yuguda appointment as the Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Also, the lawmakers confirmed Reginald C. Karausa, Ibrahim D. Boyi, and Obi Joseph as full-time commissioners of the Commission.

Yuguda’s antecedents



The new SEC Director General, is an economist, banker and investment manager, with over 30 years’ experience in financial services.

A 1983 graduate of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Yuguda holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting, before obtaining a Master’s degree in Money, Banking, and Finance from the University of Birmingham, UK, in 1991.

Mr. Yuguda began his career with Central Bank of Nigeria back in 1984, and worked in several departments such as Foreign Operations, Banking Supervision Department, Foreign Operations,

By 2010, he became Director of the Reserve Management Department. He is credited with the strong risk-aware investment culture in the department, and also instilled a disciplined approach to investment evaluation.

Following a secondment, he joined the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington DC, the USA in 1997, as an economist in the Africa Department. In this position, Yuguda assessed the economic policies and management of balance of payment support programmes in IMF member countries.

In 2001, he returned to the CBN to lead a team of staff to restructure and diversify the CBN’s growing FOREX reserve portfolio. Together with this team, a new investment policy was adopted with the introduction of new asset classes, the appointment of a reputable global custodian and asset managers.

After 32 years at the apex bank, he voluntarily retired in 2016. All through this period, he has been a member of the Board of the SEC.

He has attended leadership training at notable business schools like Harvard, INSEAD, IMD, Saïd, Wharton, Haas, and London.



He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), a CFA charter holder, and also holds a Certificate in Financial Asset Management and Engineering from the Swiss Finance Institute, Geneva, Switzerland.



The Capital Market Master Plan



Earlier in 2009, a committee set up by the SEC had made 32 recommendations with the goal of evolving a world class capital market that is efficient, transparent, innovative and attractive to investors, both local and foreign, while contributing to and facilitating the growth and development of Nigerian and African economies. The Master Plan, a follow-on to this, has a more definitive vision for the Nigerian capital market which is “to be Africa’s most modern, efficient and internationally competitive capital market that catalyses Nigeria’s emergence as a top 20 global economy”

Whilst the Master Plan has outlined three broad strategies (contained in its three parts) for building an advanced capital market that will drive economic growth through the next decade, such a market cannot be self-sustaining and requires an enabling business environment in order to emerge and grow. The aim of this article is to discuss some of the legal and regulatory reforms considered imperative for facilitating the smooth implementation of the three broad strategies, which are contained in the Master Plan.

The three broad strategies contained respectively under Parts A, B and C of the Master Plan address the confidence-building frameworks for broadening the depth and breadth of the market by driving capital-raising to fund national economic priorities such as agriculture, solid minerals and infrastructure etc. and aligning the market structure, capabilities and competences to the requirements of the economy as well as improving the market’s attractiveness, competitiveness and the supportive legal and regulatory frameworks; encouraging the inflow of capital from all the corners of the world’s financial centers, including from non-conventional Islamic sources, through the development of Sharia-compliant, non-interest capital market products and taking the capital market to every household in Nigeria through mass literacy campaigns about products available in the market as well as public awareness programs on how the capital market works. To enhance the mass literacy plan, involvement of students, youths and other professional and trade groups outside of the capital market has been recommended.



The task ahead

In the past two years, former acting DG of the Commission, Mary Uduk has had to contend with some teething problems that continue to slow down the development of the country’s capital market from competing with its peers.

Some of these issues include: unstable market, industry risk, regulatory issues, limited knowledge of the capital market, saving culture.

Others include recapitalisation, Fintech emergence, increasing activities of ponzi schemes and overcrowding, just to mention a few.

On assumption of office, the new DG assured that he would with his management team work sustain and continue in the good work of the former Ag. DG.

Yuguda said: “To the best of our abilities to uphold the good things we met on ground and consciously seek ways to improve them to the benefit of all stakeholders. The new management team brings to the SEC decades of capital market and organisational market experience between them. This, combined with the ground work done by the outgoing and past managements, and the quality and professionalism of SEC staff should impact very positively on the capital market.”

He further assured that the continued implementation of the plan will be one of the major focuses of the incoming management, “while we also seek possible ways of strengthening it for enhanced impact. We would equally work towards improved market regulation, surveillance and general development,” he added.

Capital market stakeholders have opined that it is pertinent that that more investors are attracted to the market.

As an investment expert, it is hoped that the new SEC boss will use his wealth of experience and contact to attract much investment in the Nigerian capital market which has in the last couple of years undergone a topsy turvy experience.

According to him, making the market accessible would help attract more retail investors to the capital market and ensure steady growth.

“We need to make operations in the capital market as easy as possible, that way we can attract investments.

“we are aware that some investors have left their money due to the Herculean procedures involved in getting them, hence our desire to ensure that people are able to benefit from investments, with that, we can increase investor confidence. We will look at the processes involved and streamline them to ensure that investors are able to get their money without much difficulties.



“When that happens people can be motivated to come back to the market. Unless we are able to attract people back, we cannot get the capital market that we can be proud of. We should make our local individual investors the key to succeed in our quest to rebound the market. Local investors don’t have anywhere to go to, and as long as they trust us, they will remain.

On its regulatory duties, the SEC helmsman said the Commission has zero tolerance for sharp practices in the capital market, urging stakeholders to ensure that they operate according to laid down rules and regulations.

“We will not condone sharp practices in the market, we will ensure that everyone plays by the rules as that is one of the ways we can attract these investors. Investors need to be protected, once we can do that, we will be able to take our market to greater heights.

He further stated that investor protection would be at the centre of the initiatives of the new management warning that any operator that short-changes investors would not go Scott free.

“Retail investors are key to the development of the capital market in Nigeria and we want to assure investors that this market is for them and we are ready to do everything to ensure that we increase investor enlightenment through education, robust regulation and fair dealing” “We have robust rules and regulations guiding conduct in the capital market. We therefore urge operators to obey these rules, but for those that want to defraud investors, there would be no respite because we are ready to fight market manipulation and sharp practices, anyone that flouts our rules will be made to face the consequences of their actions” he stated.

As a crucial component of the economy, the capital market has a great role to play in its development. And with his background in finance and having served as a member of the board of SEC in the past one year, analysts are confident that the capital market regulator is in safe hands.

