The things around our necks



On June 12 our country will mark 23 years of practising democracy even though, it only functions on the mouths and by October 1 Nigeria will clock 62 years since it gained her freedom from the bondage of the alien British colonial masters who had exploited us in a number of ways but left us some legacies. Whether silently or elaborately on both aforesaid days some key places will wear a jubilating mood while the celebration, as usual, may not take place in some parts of the country because of insecurity.

However, one thing is certain, and the thing is a fusillade of curses and criticisms that will be shot in the air sporadically – “Zoogeria”, “Will this country be better again?” “Mad people everywhere”… These are just a few of the comments on the social media that cruised along with 2021. And with certainty, same may occur this year because the anger in us is still boiling over the wayward direction things are going. All those nasty words depicted despair and dejection. Yes, of course, such is possible because the nonchalance and wicked acts of our leaders can provoke anyone to twaddle and piffle. But when are we going to pray for our dear country?

The etymology of the old pidgin statement that has a hopeful melody “Nigeria go beta” is borne out of the sorry state of things, the disillusionment that we witnessed after independence in our home countries. No matter how, it keeps some people going when they hear the so-called activists, political leaders, religious and traditional leaders and the rich business moguls utter the statement.

But overtime, it has turned to be a mockery and insincere of purpose by those people saying it to those they rule because their own head is abroad while their anus is at home. They only utter it on tongues and make no appreciable efforts to make it come to pass. Over 80 percent of their properties in terms of companies and other Investments, which can cater for the sea of idle youths, are situated in foreign lands. Their children school abroad and they themselves treat their headache and coughs there.

Yoruba elders are fond of an aphorism; “it is the horse that leads, the one that follows will imitate”. Now, things have totally changed, everybody his wise. This is what is particularly making some us to dream of going abroad on account of the positive life expectancy there. In an attempt to “japa” from” sapa”, that is, looking for a greener pasture, some, people risk their lives to cross the border illegally and sail out to become fugitive/sex slaves in other countries, if only the crossover attempt is successful. This situation is applicable to some other African countries too. In 2018 Saudi Arabia, through their agents, was scouting for expatriates who are interested in working in their country. In a matter of minutes, many Nigerians rushed to grab the offer but subsequently unpalatable stories ensued for those who went there.

That same country cannot question the qualifications of our doctors in Nigeria. Thus, it mesmerised some of them with a whopping amount of money and high standard of living which made them to scurry there last year. These people are to be exonerated because it is the rich people and the politicians that do not value what they have and give a preference to other countries’ things. They know that, virtually, all the public hospitals here are in deplorable conditions aside their personal snub. How will we grow economically in a situation whereby we are inclined to benefit the westerners with our own capital?

One of the hydra-headed monsters that has been facing the country right from the military regime is corruption. Although, we can trace it back to the time before then, but it was not as powerful as theirs and that undesirable act has gushed down to the present 21st century.

The seismic force of the devastating cobwebs has rendered the nation a beggar and debtor. This particular problem also transpires in some of us. It is a stepping deformation that circulates from individuals’ homes, society down to political affairs.

The norm of corruption has now become our day-to-day activities that go on in both public and private sectors. We recite our national anthem merely without putting it into practice. “Arise O compatriots…. To serve our fatherland with love and strength and faith the labour of our heroes past shall never be in vain”… So, in what way do we serve our fatherland when we embezzle, engage in fraud and launder public funds?

All of us know that America, Britain, Canada, Germany, etc. are better, if not best places to live. But what keeps those developed countries intact is the patriotic and loyal allegiance their inhabitants both the rulers and the subjects owe their countries, coupled with strong institutions that hold every one accountable, irrespective of his status, which makes it possible to mete out appropriate retribution to any offenders.

Jingoistic attitude is an instinct on every normal man partly because of our cultural and historical differences. In spite our differences, one thing binds us together and it is our common form and appearance which make us human. So, tribal spirit can only be erased through the lens of knowing and doing justice. And also according respect to other people’s culture so that, their rights will not be deprived of them.

Therefore, tribalism is part of injustice. Ever since the 1914 amalgamation of Nigeria, we could see that, it heralded pregnant cloud of conflicts, which later rained after independence and paved the way for the somber and morbid civil war of 1967. Alas, the rising wave of the problem makes it seem that the idea of federal character is dysfunctional. Abdullahi writes from Ilorin, Kwara state via 07063087705

