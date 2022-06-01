The triumphant Atiku Abubakar

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, last weekend elected its flagbearer, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, for the 2023 presidential election. Atiku Abubakar has been a successful candidate right from 1999 when he was elected as the governor of his home state of Adamawa.

He was overwhelmingly voted but luck had it that President Olusegun Obasanjo picked him as his running mate and later vice president. They were in power until 2007 when their tenure expired even though, President Obasanjo’s plot for a third term, against the constitutional requirement, failed.

Although, some senators and governors had supported Obasanjo’s third term bid, Atiku Abubakar fought the constitutional aberration to a stand- still. Since then, Atiku has had several attempts to clinch power as the president of Nigeria. His ambition was however truncated having challenged Obasanjo’s third term bid. The old general with his political soldiers did everything to see that Atiku will never be president.

This could be the reason in 2019 Atiku failed to secure the right votes challenging the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari and 2015 too was against Atiku until now 2022 when he beat 11 other contestants including Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state to clinch the PDP presidential ticket.

Atiku Abubakar has severally contested elections especially in 2015 when Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state came first, the Madugu of Kwankwasiyya was second and Atiku Abubakar was third. But now, Tambuwal had to step down few minutes before the commencement of the primary election as a political strategy to field Atiku.

That is perhaps why Bola Tinubu congratulated Atiku Abubakar. A cabal in the PDP does not want Atiku to be president for their own political survival. Well, we live to see whether Atiku’s quest to rule Nigeria will come to light.

Comrade Ibrahim Abdu Zango,

Chairman, Kano Unity Forum,

Kano

