The truth on JAMB examinations

I have for long been writing on the secrets to passing the multi-herculean examination by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board,JAMB, but I haven’t brought the final truth to the limelight. Well, for the candidates that want to excel and to quickly run away from the crowds of those “dreaming” candidates that do not read for it, this is the truth; the only truth. The choice is selflessly left for you. It’s either you quickly take it into consideration, or you join the crowd in failing the examination; however, that’s not what we’re hoping for. But the truth is that, it’s either you pass, or you inevitably fail. It’s left for you to choose.

As we all know, for about 45 years now a secondary school graduate in Nigeria will have no means of getting into a higher institution – university, school of nursing, college of rducation or polytechnic – without passing through this inevitable JAMB examination. But why, as someone that wants to build his/her future, has for long been failing this same examination? It’s really a question that needs an honest answer. One needs to dig out and tell the truth to himself/herself. We should all be fair.

To mention one of the greatly noted impediments in failing the examination is, succinctly, self-hatred; yes, self-hatred. Why, despite all the recommended ways of passing the examination you have been failing or have been preparing to fail? That’s, frankly, lack of self-love. You should love yourself by building a block between you and your society, friends and so forth that have been, or will be calling you names whenever you fail or if, by happenstance, you mistakenly fail due to your faults. That’s, due to the lack of early preparation and prayer, engineered by useless procrastination.

However, the truth is that, for one to pass JAMB in this our contemporary ‘film-loving’ society that hates anything related to reading, there’s really a battle; a great one. But that’s the way forward; the only and the only way forward for one, a student, that’s intent on going to any higher institutions. It’s a battle that should be mercilessly fought for a student to step on the path of progression.

In a straight-forward, the student should keep in mind that studying for the examination is just for a very very small amount of time, but the failure is a lasting pain that fades in one’s mind for a year or perhaps, beyond that in some cases. He/she should be patient and study for it and be celebrating till the end of time.

Before then, it’s significant for the student to know what to study for the examination; it’s not everything that should study considering the little time one has. There JAMB syllabus, every year the body suggests some areas to be well studied for the examination. The candidate should go through at least 80% of the recommended syallabus. The body hardly asks anything outside its syllabus. In the same vein, the past questions should be thoroughly studied. Quite a number of questions are yearly repeated in the examination. Beyond that, this gives one a idea of the mostly asked areas. They can be simply downloaded as PDF files and be read on a low-budget smartphone screen. They can also be simply gotten through some apps like MySchool, Scholarly and JAMB Prep (free) at N1000. But for the Use of English, I would recommend using the hardcopy which sells N700 at local bookshops due to the amount of time it consumes using a software application.

In view of the fact that the examination is around the corner, I would strongly advise that a student sets aside 10 hours for the JAMB studies, daily. Remember, it’s just for one month. Don’t get bored by the constant reading of the needful. The pain of studying them is for a while, but for the failure, it can’t be estimated. Do not forget to pray, for reading without praying is like eating a suya’ meat in a dream. This is the final truth; the only and the only truth. May the students pass the examination with flying colours!

Salim Yakubu Akko,

Gombe, Gombe state