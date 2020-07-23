The unending controversies between Oyo state gov’t and Ajimobis

The messy fight between the families of late Abiola Ajimobi and Oyo state government appears to have become an embarrassment to Ibadan land and the state in general. BAYO AGBOOLA writes on this and more.

That the immediate past governor of Oyo state, Senator Abiola Adeyemi Ajimobi, died on June 26 and has since been buried on June 28 this year at his Oluyole Estate residence in Ibadan is no longer in doubt and has become history but what seems to remain a recurring decimal is the seemingly unending drama rearing its head between the immediate family of late Ajimobi and the incumbent administration in the state under Governor Seyi Makinde.

The drama started few days to the burial of Senator Ajimobi with the choice of where to lay his remains. To some of the late governor’s immediate family, the remain should be laid to rest at Golden Plaza located at the Oyo state government Agodi quaters but the proposal met a brick wall because of the on going litigation on the plot between the late governor and the state government. Amidst this, it was learnt that the Ajimobis accused the Makinde-led administration of frustrating plans to give the former governor a befitting burial.

Gov’t states position

However, the government in a statement issued by the chief press secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde, Mr Taiwo Adisa, denied. He said the insinuation that Gov Makinde and his government was responsible for the delay is nothing but a lie. He said there was no truth whatsoever in the insinuation being deliberately spread to give the state government a bad name and to play undue politics with the dead.

“In view of the intense enquiries from news media organisations regarding the perceived delay in burying the late former governor of Oyo state, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, the Oyo state government wishes to place on record that there is no truth in the rumour making the rounds that the burial is being delayed by the state government. The rumour, which is being deliberately spread to give the state government a bad name and to play undue politics with the dead, initially came by the way of social media gossip to attract the attention of traditional media outfits. Several media outfits reached out to the Media Office of the governor in order to make enquiries on this barefaced lie on Saturday. Let it be stated clearly that Governor Engineer Seyi Makinde has played no role at all in causing any delay whatsoever regarding the burial of his immediate predecessor, Senator Ajimobi.The truth of the matter is that the family, through a proxy, approached the state government and sought approval to bury the late governor on a plot of land at Agodi GRA, which is currently under litigation.”

“Let us also put on record that whereas the family did not follow the laid down protocols in passing information on the sickness and his eventual demise, Governor Makinde overlooked all that and directed the full cooperation of the government with the family on this matter. It can only amount to a wicked lie to insinuate that the incumbent government attempted to obstruct the burial of the immediate past governor.”

The second proposal came with the choice of Isaq Abiola Ajimobi Central Mosque Oke Ado area of Ibadan. This was however kicked against by Islamic scholars on the ground that such a practice is unIslamic and uncalled for.

The outburst from Ajimobi’s wife

Few hours after the final interment, there arose another scenario when the chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum, Dr Kayode Fayemi led a delegation of the forum on a condolence visit to Senator Ajimobi’s family at his Oluyole Estate residence when the wife of the late governor, Chief Mrs Florence Ajimobi on sighting the Oyo state Deputy governor, Engineer Rauf Olaniyan among the delegation sparked off expressing her displeasure on the state government attitude, saying, “Oyo state government cannot call me or send a condolence message. My husband served this state for good eight years.Governor Makinde never called me; I don’t know I have to send official letter to the government to announce my husband’s death. I never sent to Governor Fayemi, Governor Ganduje or other. Even you the deputy governor, Sir. I am sorry to say this. I think the least anybody can do as a God-fearing person is to send me a word of encouragement at that time. And even after he died, not even you, Mr deputy governor called me.” At that point, the deputy governor, Engr Olaniyan who was surprised at the Mrs Ajimobi’s accusation, interjected saying, “I called you.” while Mrs Ajimobi instantly responded saying, “You should have sent me a text message.I don’t have your number, I can’t pick up. I am the wife of a politician, I don’t pick numbers I don’t know. You can send a message. Everybody is going to die. My husband is dead, and he served this state for eight years. What are we talking about?” These however attracted several reactions, comments from political and social commentators on the unfolding scenarios between the state government and the Ajimobis.

Refusal of state govt emissary from attending Fiɗau prayer

Things got messier on June 5 when the eight day Fidau for the late governor was held during which the state deputy governor, Engineer Rauf Olaniyan who led other delegation from the state government to the venue, but were not allowed to gain entrance as security operatives claimed they were acting on orders.

The deputy governor and other members of the delegation after waiting outside for about 20 minutes departed from the venue. Prior to the Fiɗau day, the family of the late governor issued a statement on the guidelines to be followed during the Fidau, stating, “The 8th day Fidau prayers for His Excellency, Senator Ishaq Abiola Adeyemi Ajimobi will hold tomorrow, July 5, 2020 in Ibadan. In line with COVID-19 protocols as laid down by NCDC, the event will strictly be a family affair.”

The locking out of the state government delegation at the Fiɗau as expected turns out to be another major subject of discussion within and outside the state. In a statement issued almost immediately after the scenerio by the Ajimobi’s, it clearly stated that they were not aware of the coming of the deputy governor and other Oyo state government delegation.

“There is a need to clarify the believed presence of the deputy governor of Oyo state, Engineer Rauf Olaniyan at the 8th day prayers for His Excellency Senator Abiola Ajimobi, the immediate past governor of Oyo state. The event was announced as strictly a family affair. However, some dignitaries arrived prior to the commencement of the prayers and were permitted entry”, he said.

The deputy governor on his part stressed that locking him and other Oyo state government delegation out of the Fiɗau was premedidated act.

“Again, some members and aides of the former governor continues to rebuff the hand of fellowship extended by His Excellency, Engr Seyi Makinde.Today at the 8th day Fidau Prayers of the former governor, the deputy governor, Engr Rauf Olaniyan, was denied access to the venue of the event. The deputy governor who led the government delegation comprising himself and some commissioners, on the approval of the governor, was kept waiting at the gate for over 15 minutes. Even when security men at the gate went in to tell them he was at the gate, no directive came back to grant his Excellency access.”

The deputy governor in a statement by his senior special assistant on media, Omolere Omoetan, stated that, “At a point, the security personnel in uniform and mufti at the gates became very hostile and the ADC to the deputy governor was manhandled by men of the police force. It was at this point that the deputy governor decided to leave the scene having waited for a while to see if the situation would change all to no avail.”

The statement added, “It should be noted that the deputy governor put a call through to Alhaji Kunle Sanni, chairman of Oyo State Muslim Council, who was among the officiating ministers, that he was at the gate and was being denied entrance. Alhaji Sanni responded that his hands were tied. This is clear indication that what transpired was premeditated.There was no truth in the family saying they were not aware that the state government delegation was at the gate because Mr Bolaji Tunji was severally called by men of NSCDC at the gate. Even if the deputy governor arrived when the prayers had started, it is a well known fact in Islam, when prayers are on-going and a male walks in, it’s an indication that the prayers have received Allah’s acceptance.”

It is hoped that elders and stakeholders in Ibadan and Oyo state in general would intervene in the messy controversies before it gets out of hand as a mark of honour to the late former governor.