The unending fraud allegations against NEMA DG

Barrage of allegations of mismanagement of funds and negligence, especially from the House of Representatives against the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Director General, Mustapha Maihaja, have been topical. Joshua Egbodo takes a look at some of these issues.

Flood of allegations

The House had earlier investigated the agency over handling of the intervention funds for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) affected by the Boko Haram insurgency in the North East zone of Nigeria.

The ceaseless allegations became so rife that many of these allegations were officially pushed through the office of the Speaker of the House, Honourable Yakubu Dogara, prompting observers of the issues to suggest rather curiously that pecuniary interests may likely have been behind the moves against Maihaja.

However, chairman of the House Committee on Emergency Management and Disaster Preparedness, which concluded investigation into the issues raised against the agency, Hon. Ali Isa, while responding to questions on such postulations last week, argued that every Nigerian should naturally be worried over the monumental waste the committee uncovered in the course of its probe, stressing that the panel did not act under any pressure to indict Maihaja.

According to him, the concerns of Speaker Dogara were like those of other Nigerians, and more that he was the brain behind the Bill that eventually culminated in the creation of the North East Development Commission, and also may be naturally unhappy when issues relating to welfare of the IDPs from the region were treated with negligence.

Committee uncovers alleged fraud

The committee had in its report adopted about a fortnight ago by the larger House, among other things, indicted the Maihaja-led management of NEMA of abandoning hundreds of metric tonnes of rice donated by the Chinese government for about nine months in the nation’s ports, even after several reminder by the Chinese government over safety as well as cost of continuously keeping the grains at the ports.

It also disclosed that officials of the expected beneficiary states in the North East, had, during its investigation, denied ever receiving a grain of the Chinese donated rice, raising questions on how they were distributed, as well as alleged unexplained missing N33 billion under Maihaja.

Presidency query

A new twist was earlier this week added to the saga, with revelations that the Presidency had in the past, queried the NEMA DG over fraud and embezzlement of funds, and that the query plus an indicting report by one of the nation’s leading anti-graft agencies, were covered up “by some powerful forces”.

The query, which reportedly emerged following an independent petition against Maihaja, eas dated January 15, 2018, with reference number SH/OVP/DCOS/LG&R/NEMA/367 was addressed to Maihaja and signed by Ade Ipaye, Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Office of the Vice President.

The query letter showed that Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, possibly acting on a directive from President Muhammadu Buhari directed that Maihaja be issued the query following a petition against the DG, by one Abba Kyari Modu Gana, dated 11 November, 2017.

Gana’s petition

Gana in the petition reportedly copied the Presidency, especially office of the Vice President, who doubles as the Chairman, Governing Council of NEMA, the nation’s anti-graft agencies, and the leadership of the two houses of the National Assembly among others, made allegations of fraudulent practices against the NEMA DG.

According to the petitioner, prior to the coming of Maihaja in April 2017, activities of NEMA were on smooth sail, but on his assumption as DG of the agency, he grounded the Mobile Ambulance Intensive Care Unit of the body, the emergency response vehicles, as well as the Air Ambulance and the Helicopter, which cost the nation about $100 million, to put in place

“Upon resumption he (Maihaja) ground the Mobile Intensive Care Unit, Emergency Response Vehicles, Air Ambulanec and the Helicopters that cost the Federal Government about $100 million tax payers money to acquire, Anne dire 1 is a letter written to the Agency by the NCAA”, he stated.

On the 2017 flood that affected 16 states of the federation, the petitioner alleged that upon the directive for the immediate release of N1.6 billion for the supply of relief support for victims, he said “these might interest you that no item was procured and delivered to the states” affected by flood.

“The DG awarded a contract of N2.4 billion without following due process even though it’s strictly above his approval limit and that of the chairman Governing Council of the agency. Annexure II are copies of draft letters written to the Federal Executive Council and the BPP seeking certificate of no objection after an award letter was issued to the supplying company.

“Even though they are just draft documents, the DG went ahead to pay the company the sum of Three Hundred and Six Million (N360,000,000) and another sum of Nine Hundred and Nineteen Million (N919,000,000) with just invoices”, Gana stated among other allegations”.

When the alleged abandoned Chinese rice were reportedly revealed to be rotting away in warehouses across the country, there were allegations last week, of efforts by the NEMA DG, to evacuate the “wasted 6,779 mt of Chinese rice from Gombe warehouse”, with alleged discovery of others in a Lagos private warehouse by the House Committee.

In all of these, there had been no official debunking of the allegations by the NEMA boss. But analysts said it is saddening, if true, that rice donated for the feeding of suffering IDPs are left to rot away, when the victims are facing food shortages, with thousands of their children reported to be malnourished, noting that it was time Maihaja clears the air.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.