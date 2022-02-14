The upsurge in ritual killings for money among Nigerians especially the youth has become worrisome and requires urgent attention now. The latest is the series of gruesome killing of a 20-year-old girl by her boyfriend and three other teenagers in Abeokuta, Ogun State in a bid get-rich-quick and live affluent lifestyle. The culprits, who were young boys were caught burning the head of their victim, identified as Rofiat. Not a long too, the corpse of a missing an undergraduate of the University of Jos, Jennifer Anthony, was found mutilated at a hotel and the alleged ritual killer, Moses Oko, 20, who was arrested a few days later in Makurdi, Benue State, was found to be Jennifer’s boyfriend while the Bayelsa State Police Command also apprehended three teenage suspects for attempted ritual killing in Sagbama local council of the state. These are some of the reported cases of what can be termed as ritual killing while several others go unreported.

Why the sudden increase in cases of ritual killings in the nation? Why has nobody successfully apprehended, there is an important question that we need to answer. Even though, the development may not be new, it is rather unbelievable that in the 21st Century, where man has advanced greatly in science, technology and socialisation, some people are busy killing their fellow citizens to get rich in itself can best be termed casts as terrible, barbaric, backward and primitive. In the olden days, people are said to have engaged in the act of ritual killing, but if that is correct, the cases are very small. Life has become so cheap that people do not care about others, what is important for them is to become rich overnight and never mind what becomes the fate of others. This is the crux of the matter. People have thrown decorum and decency into the trash bin and what people care about these days are wealth, money, fame and position.

Many have equally attributed the menace to the growing sense of desperation to acquire wealth at all cost even though, it is scientifically impossible to link between the costly rituals and the instant wealth that drive youths to commit all manners of illegality. There is an urgent need to put a stop to this malaise, otherwise the surge in impunity would go on unless society punishes without delay, all proven cases of crimes and criminality. This should not be allowed to continue. A situation where no questions are asked about individuals whose sources of wealth are suspicious or unknown suggests that prosperity could be achieved by any means and without necessarily engaging in hard work. It is necessary to add that research has shown that poor upbringing, irresponsible parenting, access to hard drugs and substances, corruption, undue glorification of riches, and weak enforcement of criminal laws altogether contribute to the spread of quick money syndrome among youths, who erroneously believe that money ritual is a shortcut to wealth.

This wrong impression must be corrected and this is where the role of traditional and religious leaders become handy while parents and guardians wake up to their responsibilities by monitoring their children and wards. It is instructive to note that the House of Representatives moved a motion asking President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a national ‘state of emergency’ caused result of horror considering the state of affairs in the country. It is high time we all rose to the occasion. It does not matter whether someone is a victim of such honour or lives among the enemies. These youths often double as Internet fraudsters also called Yahoo-Yahoo in the wrong belief that money ritual guarantees a shortcut to prosperity without toil and hard work, as nowhere is spared whether city, village and metropolis.

There must be swift, resolute response from law enforcement agencies to devise countermeasures to tackle attackers. People have complained that when suspects are apprehended, rather than ensuring that they are persecuted, they are often left alone and set free. The implication of this is that the crime may continue as long as the active role of traditional institutions, religious bodies, vigilantes/community leaders, civil society organisations, influencers, parents, media and the society at large should fight this menace and restore the loss of moral values in young ones. The crucial role of faith-based civil society groups and non-governmental organisations cannot be over-stated.

They should do more by driving conscious efforts to rediscover our humanity, sense of decency, entrench the values of dignity, and perseverance by placing less emphasis on materialism for our youths to be better re-oriented. The truth is that today, people do not have respect for constituted authorities. They behave with great impunity and crass lawlessness. Law enforcement agents should do their work very well and more importantly, our laws should be made to work well and duly respected such that anyone found violating the law, irrespective of status or class, is severely sanctioned. This would certainly be the right step to take in the right direction if we are to sleep with our two eyes closed.