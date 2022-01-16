The wisdom behind Armed Forces Remembrance Day

Gone are the days, World War I & World War II, when people were conscripted into the armed forces to fight a war they know nothing about. Same occurred during Nigeria civil war, where the indigenous teenagers of Biafra were fused with elderly men in that segment to carry rifles and fight against the federal troops.

But now, joining the armed forces is not by force, it is out of passion and bellicosity. This is because for someone to have come out in readiness to face the volatile elements causing disruption to his or her country’s peace and serenity lends credence to that fact. So, such display of patriotism deserves ovation and commemoration.

Setting aside a day in remembrance of the lost heroes and heroines is absolutely necessary due to the fact that, these soldiers sacrificed their lives to secure the country and protect its territorial integrity. Nigerian soldiers are well respected in Africa partly because they give the best they can amidst daunting challenges.

As we all know we cannot compare Nigeria’s military capabilities with countries like China, North Korea, Iran, not talk of the European countries. Even within Africa, there are fighting equipment which we do not have as the giant of Africa, but could be found in South Africa.

Yet, recently, about 62 of our contingents were deployed to Mali on peacekeeping mission. Around 1990 during the first Liberian civil war, our country being an active member of ECOWAS, the peace keeping force under that organisation known as Economic Community Cease-fire Monitoring Group (ECOMOG) received the largest troops from Nigeria during the said war on its mission to Liberia. In 1999 during the second civil war in that country down to 2003 when it ended, Nigerian Army played a vital role to restore peace to Liberia.

Unfortunately, despite its military exploit, Nigeria is bleeding of insecurity. Since 2009 when Boko Haram insurgency started, the North-east has been a hell to the people of the region. The price paid by Nigerian troops in an attempt to disperse the blood-thirsty vampires from Sambisa forest, their headquarters, deserves recognition.

Presently, as the army are trying to douse the previous burning flame, ISWAP, banditry and kidnapping erupted. What makes the current war against the enemies of state difficult are multifaceted, chief among which is corruption. The security adviser to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Sambo Dasuki, allegedly siphoned $2 billion for the procurement of ammunition in the fight against insurgency; similar cases may still be ongoing underneath without public knowledge.

Checking the external factors do not need further stress, it only requires simple questions which we all need to ruminate on. Who are those selling sophisticated ammunition to ISWAP? Where do bandits get the rifles they wield in broad daylight since it is not permissible for unlicensed persons to wield a gun?

Aside these, our security architecture needs total overhauling. What we should know is that, the world is changing every day, technology is now playing pivotal roles in every task. In view of this, adoption of a tactical method that does not require a face-to-face contact in tracking and trapping criminals is the best. We cannot afford to lose our men again!

Jimoh Abdullahi 07063087705