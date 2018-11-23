The Wisdom behind “My Transition Hours” 



Emeka Nze examines the wisdom of “My Transition Hours”, authored by former President Goodluck Jonathan and launched last Tuesday amidst a crowd of politicians and world leaders.



Most villified



One obvious truth about the President Goodluck Jonathan’s government was that it was the most criticised, vilified, especially in the press as the country journeyed to 2015 elections.



The Jonathan criticism was exacerbated with advent of terror as orchestrated with the Boko Haram sect.



While Nigerians were yet to come to terms with the sporadic and staccato emission of bombs which killed scores of citizens, the abduction of the Chibok school girls under Jonathan’s watch did not help matters at all as it relates to the Jonathan administration.



Following the abduction, Jonathan’s political foes and key Northern elements did not spare disparaging words to portray the Jonathan government as not only “clueless” but outright incompetence and incapable of managing the affairs of Nigeria especially with regard to security matters.



Whether the economy, at that time was recording any improvement, was not the focus of members of the opposition parties and other elements that consider the former lecturer and Bayelsa born leader grossly inadequate in leadership qualities.



The security challenges obfuscated and beclouded any meaningful achievement scored by the administration.



Power agitators



The matter was worsened by the power agitators who believed that it was the right of the North to occupy the Aso Villa in Abuja against the belief in some quarters that Jonathan deserved a second term. In fact, even governors of Northern extraction openly insisted that there was a Gentleman’s agreement for Jonathan to serve only a term.



It was this scenario that hounded him out of power and by the time he was conceding victory to his opponent and current President, Muhammadu Buhari, he perhaps did not know he was etching his name in the book of history.



His glorious exit



Since he left office, the man Jonathan had become the darling of the global community criss-crossing the world to deliver democracy lectures and receiving accolades and commendations.



This perhaps set the tone for his memoirs which was launched on Tuesday amidst a mammoth crowd.

Like the reviewer of “My Transition Hours” said and as was contained in the book, the pelting of the Jonathan convoy with stones in the North while on campaign in 2015 could have received some retaliatory attacks by the security personnel which could have seen one of the northern boys killed but on the orders of the ex-president, not a bullet was shot.



There was also no reprisal attack on Buhari when he visited Bayelsa rather he was given a heroic welcome by the authorities.” The launch became a speech making event, all in favour of the ‘icon of democracy’ as Jonathan now represents.



Jonathan not a typical politician



Ex President of Ghana John Mahama said Jonathan is not a typical politician and noted that It is this factor that contributed to his success in managing Nigeria which described as most populous and the richest.



Like Mahama, Ernest Koroma of Sierra Leone, also believed that Jonathan was going to hand over to Buhari when he lost the election even when other Nigerians believed there would be resistance to handover by the PDP government.



No wonder partisan politics temporarily took the back seat as dignitaries across party divides in Nigeria and beyond gathered in their large numbers in Abuja in honour of former President Goodluck Jonathan who turned 61 few days ago.



It was also an opportunity to launch his book entitled: ‘My Transition Hours’.



Launch a political mega



The large turnout of the both the members of ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) led by Comrade Adams Oshiomole including the representative of the Federal Government, Mr Boss Mustapha and the members of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) attested to the fact that Jonathan is a true statesman as alluded to by some of the guests in their speech.

Speakers took their turns to eulogise the virtues of Jonathan for conceding victory to President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015, which they said changed the narratives of impending violence to peaceful transition and stabilizing Nigeria’s democracy.



Former President Jonathan Goodluck had his regrets while in the presidency which he said was part of why he wrote the book. “I just wanted to make a brief contribution about elections. It is mainly about elections. I decided to mention certain negative things.



“There were certain issues during elections that were used against me, the issue Boko Haram and the issue of Chibok girls because some people said I brought Boko Haram so that I will win election. I commented on the Chibok girls, the issues of corruption….”



Corruption and vote buying



He stated that the issue of corruption was mentioned in the book as a guide on how to tackle corruption by successive governments while deploring the menace vote buying which he said is currently rocking Nigeria’s democracy.



According to him, in other climes vote buying is criminalised while it is gaining momentum in Nigeria.



From the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha to chairman of the occasion, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, former Vice President and presidential candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President under Jonathan’s administration, Arc Namadi Sambo, Chief Nnaemeka Achebe, chairman of the Council of Anambra Traditional Rulers, it was a moment of encomiums and accolades for former President Jonathan.



The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mustapha Boss, who represented the President, said Jonathan would be judged fairly as leader.



Jonathan the real winner



President Buhari stated that Jonathan’s conceding victory to him without any pressure after the 2015 general election is a singular act which he said calmed and doused frayed nerves and stabilized democracy.



He commended the former President for keeping to his word when he said “no blood of any Nigerian should be shed for his ambition.”



He called on all political leaders to see elections as a passing phase but ensure that they put the interest of the country first.



OBJ



For Obasanjo, Jonathan should continue the life of service saying that he himself has been enjoying a life of continued service, which he described as “residual responsibility”.



“You must not be found wanting in your community, state country, and indeed the world.”



According to Obasanjo, “there is no substitute to democracy, it fosters peace and not conflict. It builds and does not destroy, it unifies rather than divide. This can only be if democracy is found in the hands of democrats, if it is in the hands of hooligans they will abuse it.



“Nigeria has the responsibility beyond its borders, for the black race and the world over. Our responsibility must go beyond the borders,” Obasanjo said.



Gowon, others eulogise



He prayed that Nigeria continues to be cool and calm devoid of violence even as the elections come next year. To the former Head of state, General Gowon, Jonathan deserves commendation for stabilizing Nigeria’s democracy.



President of Sierra Leone, Ernest Koroma, who represented the ECOWAS heads of state urged Nigeria to provide leadership for the rest of the African continent.



He described Jonathan as a good example of what Nigeria should be saying Jonathan respects democracy and human rights.



“This occasion is a happy moment for us. It will send a great signal to the wider world that indeed ECOWAS indeed Nigeria is coming of age; we have gone a long way to build our democracy.



“These are great moments that will continue to define our democracy, moments that will continue to add value to our democracy.”



Former Vice President, Namadi Sambo, while eulogising Jonathan’s virtue said the outbreak of ebola virus in Nigeria showed his former boss, Jonathan, as a hard working statesman while in office saying he did everything possible and Nigeria was declared ebola-free



“You have written your name in the sands of time as a true nationalist and patriot”, Sambo said.



Former Minister of Defence, Gen Theophilus Danjuma, who unveiled the book, commended the act of patriotism shown by the author which prevented the country from being plunged into chaos.



Represented by the former Chief of Army Staff, Major General Martin Luther Agwai, Danjuma said Jonathan’s action is a reminder that sometimes politics should be put aside for national interest.



He said peace is not necessarily the absence of conflict or war but where there is no injustice, no insecurity, and no politics of exclusiveness is the absence of peace.



To Senate President Bukola Saraki, Jonathan’s ‘Transition Hours’ has become Nigerians “finest moments” as his action of putting the nation first before his ambition had attracted Nigeria to the international community and earned her a lot of credibility in her practice of democracy.



Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.