The world waiting for you, Osinbajo tells Nigerian youth  

Young Nigerians must resist the cynicism or suggestion that the country’s system is rigged against them due to their background, gender, tribe or religion, but focus on how they can make a positive difference in society by applying their knowledge, talents, skills and intellect to solving the national and global challenges.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo stated this in Keffi, Nasarawa state at the 6th combined convocation ceremony of the Nasarawa State University, where he was the Special Guest of Honour. His speech also dwelt on the Buhari administration’s commitment to supporting Nigerian youth and development initiatives.

“Education gives you a platform from which to make something out of yourself. And this is true today as it was two decades ago when this university was founded. What will set you apart as you journey forward, however, is how far you are willing to dream and how much work you are willing to put in,” he told the young graduands.

The Vice President further urged Nigerian youth to promote unity, imbibe the values of integrity, discipline and empathy, hard work, justice and love of country.

“Nothing you achieve can be sustained without them. Never forget, character trumps all else,” the VP said.

Prof. Osinbajo noted that “young people have always been the difference between the relative stability of the old and the possibilities of the new, the bridge between the past and the future.”

According to him, “the innovations that have positively disrupted the world as we know it today have largely been pioneered by the probing minds and boundless courage of young people like you; fresh out of school, eager to apply themselves, to experiment, to try out new things, to make mistakes and to learn from them.”

