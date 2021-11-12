The youth should rise, embrace progressive attitudes-Owoyemi

The president and general overseer of the United Apostolic Church of Christ (UACC) Worldwide, Rev. James Boyo Owoyemi, clocks one year in office on Sunday, November 14, 2021. He tells journalists in an interview in Ibadan about his experiences and challenges, advising the youth on morals and the government how to better the lot of the people. SULEIMAN IDRIS ALOOMA was there.

Congratulations on your first year in office; what have been your achievements in office?

By the Grace of God, as planned, we were able to visit all our branches in Nigeria. In the course of our tour, we were able to familiarise with traditional rulers and some government agencies whereby we made it known to them the necessity of depending on God for solution to issues facing our land. By God’s grace we have inaugurated UACC Assemblies in Oru Ijebu, and UACC Mpape branch, Katampe, in the federal Capital Territory (FCT). Also, we have inaugurated UACC Students Fellowship in our tertiary institutions and recently we trained over 100 Ministers of God, assisting pastors and elevated pastors in Ibadan.

Were you not concerned about the security situation in the country during your tour and if you were what advice you have for the government on this?

I strongly believe that we will triumph over our different challenges because we have God presiding over the affairs of Nigeria. The little improvement in security we observe was the result of God’s intervention. We expect the government to be more proactive and shun nepotism. Citizens are losing confidence in governance. The government should do the needful in order to have total stability in the security of our land.

The church made some decisions at the last Supreme Executive Council Meeting in Lagos; what has been the result?

One of the major decisions was the training for new pastors and elevated ministers

slated for September/October. By the Grace of God, the training was successful. Glory be to God. The successful candidates have been certified, and qualified for ordination at the coming convention.

You no doubt have challenges running the church. What are they?

It’s obvious, there are many challenges militating against our moves. There are challenges and we are not surprised with this. Jesus says offences will come. Luke 17:1.

However, we didn’t place priority on those challenges. Rather, we focused on pressing forward as we are not ready to give excuses, but we are focusing on producing results. Counting our challenges is synonymous to placing priority on challenges. We are poised to count achievement not challenges.

So, what strategies have you put in place towards tackling the challenges being faced by UACC?

God is our hope. He has solutions to all challenges. While we are strategizing, we commit everything into His care. We didn’t focus on the challenges; rather, we focused on God’s promises.

Nigeria recently celebrated 61 years of her existence; what message do you have for the citizens?

No doubt, many people were not happy as they expected the country to have grown beyond the present level. Nonetheless, we enjoined the citizens to continue praying for the country and people in governance. We should put our trust in God and be hopeful. We are optimistic better days are coming.

You made some appointments recently and they will be ordained during the Convention at Akure. What do you have to say on that?

No doubt, the work is expanding to the Glory of God. Given, the inspiration sensations, we are expecting greater expansion. Hence, there is need for appointment of qualified people of God into various offices. We are grateful to God who granted us success at the just concluded training at Ibadan, Oyo State. By God’s Grace successful appointees will be installed at the coming convention.

What are we expecting in the forthcoming UACC Convention in Akure?

The coming Convention is slated to hold between Monday, November 15 and Sunday, November 21, 2021, and is unique as the convention will mark my one year in office as the president and general overseer of UACC. We have highlighted a series of programmes for the convention ranging from deliberation on issues relating to the church, assessment of activities within the past one year, life changing seminars, power-packed revivals, breakthrough prayers, inspiring songs, counselling and lots more. There will be salvation, healing, signs and wonders at the convention. Many spirit-filled ministers of God will minister under the power of the Holy Spirit. Indeed, partakers can never remain the same after the fire-filled convention.

Will you say your last World Press Conference in Lagos had the intended impacts on the Church?

The press conference was the first of its kind in the history of the church. It has a conspicuous positive impact on our evangelical motives as we were able to reach millions of people across the globe through the conference. More so, we were able to pass quality inspirational messages to the government and the citizens of our nation. We were delighted that such an opportunity came. The Lord will continue to bless the sponsor of the press conference.

What is your message to Nigerian youth?

The youth are the heritage of God. The more they realise this, the more they will subject themselves to issues that will only glorify God. We advise our youth to see themselves as elements of positive change in the country. They are leaders of tomorrow. Whatever that may contribute to the collapse of this country is the enemy of our youth. As such the youth should rise and reject such and embrace progressive attitudes.