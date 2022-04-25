The youths and political thuggery 

We live in an age where the integrity of our leaders are measured by the amount of “stolen money” they give to the youth. They buy our conscience with meagre amount of money and turn us to slaves for years. But we fail to understand.

Yes, 2023 general elections are fast approaching and many of our politicians will rally the towns with their political thugs who are mainly youths. They use them to win elections and abandon them thereafter until another round of elections. This should not be.

When we were kids our parents told us that history is not just an account of past events taught for remembrance purpose, but taught so that that upcoming generations would avoid mistakes of the past and also improve their present generation for the better. With 2023 general elections around the corner, politicians have started consulting people they think would help them actualise their ambition, which could be for their selfish interest or for the interest of the country and the poor masses.

As events that would finally lead to the 2023 general elections continue to unfold, the masses, especially the youth, should remember that general elections would only come once after four years. Therefore, they should tread with caution.

It’s unfortunate that today’s youth have quickly forgotten history as they were earlier taught by some of our selfish politicians who would rather use us as political thugs to achieve their goals and dump us afterwards.

The youth should reject being used by politicians to cause mayhem during and after elections. What is the beauty in becoming a used and dumped tool?

Furthermore, how many children of some of these politicians that you are killing, stealing, intimidating people and snatching ballot boxes for are at the forefront or also part of the evil act that you are doing?

Some of these politicians’ children are schooling or working abroad, but youths of peasant parents are here in Nigeria just wasting your God given talent by been used as political thugs.

It is high time our youths focused on what will make them great in life and stop being used by people with vested interest; because Nigerian politicians always buy our conscience and turn us to slaves for years.

Albert Einstein says, “The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by those who watch them without doing anything “ This makes me believe that if our youths continue to watch these politicians without doing anything to change the narrative this country may be doomed. Nigerian youths need to come back to their senses.

Remember that we are the leaders of tomorrow, so we have to say NO to political thuggery and focus on our education and other entrepreneurial skills.

Muhammad Umar Shehu and Dangana Henry Joseph [email protected] 08035794769[email protected] 08038243968

