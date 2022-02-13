There are plans to declare AMAC election inconclusive, PDP alleges

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has raised alarm over plans by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to declared the just concluded Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) election inconclusive.

Director of Publicity for Chris Campaign Organisation, Hon. Emmanuel Inyang, who raised alarm on behalf of members of the party, alleged that intelligence report indicates that some people were trying to deny the AMAC people their right after voting for their choice candidate.

He expressed satisfaction with all the results from the 12 wards which already been collated, “but they is intelligent report that some persons who are enemies of democracy are trying to ensure that democracy in Nigeria and AMAC do not see the light of the day.

“So, it is important that Nigerians get to know what is happening. So many Nigerians came out in large number to vote, just to ensure that democracy has it’s place in the place of things in Nigeria.

‘We have an intelligent report that some persons want he INEC to declare the election of AMAC inconclusive, we are calling on the President, the FCT Minister and well meaning Nigerians to rise up now and safe this country and the municipality from crisis,” he said.

Inyang stressed that having known that all the results from the 12 wards have been received, “we are calling on INEC to make sure that the results received so far be declared and the winner be announced, like it has been done in other area councils in Abuja.

“We want the same to be done in AMAC. However, continued delay of not declaring the results from the 12 wards is undemocratic and an attempt to raise violence and to create problem in the city.

“We are very peaceful people, that is why we are appealing to Mr. President and well meaning Nigerians to call those involved in all of this to order and let the result be released as they were collected. We believe that if this is done it will bring sanity to the city.”