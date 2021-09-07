There must be an end to this nonsense, CJN warns judges





Chief Justice of Nigeria Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad has read riot act to the seven invited Judges at a crucial closed door meeting held in Abuja Monday evening.

The CJN was quoted as saying, “there must be an end to this nonsense. You shall henceforth take absolute charge in assigning cases or matters, especially political, personally.”

At the meeting which held at the National Judicial Council (NJC) headquarter, the furious CJN personally interrogated Chief Judges of the FCT Abuja, Rivers, Kebbi, Cross River, Jigawa, Anambra and that of Imo state

Blueprint reports that the CJs were on hot seat over what the CJN termed issuance of conflicting exparte orders and granting of frivolous judgment on political matters in their various jurisdictions.

Muhammad, who warned the affected head of courts to desist from the act, said in event of non-compliance, they would have themselves to blame for any act of judicial misconduct as the NJC won’t condone any nonsense from any Judge any longer.

The CJs were personally quizzed individually by the CJN for over an hour, after which he read out the riot act at a joint session.

A statement issued by the NJC Director of Information, Mr Soji Oye said the visibly angry CJN stated that “a damage to one jurisdiction is a damage to all.”

“We must therefore put an end to indiscriminate granting of exparte orders, conflicting judgments or rulings occasioned by forum-shopping.

“Your job as Heads of Court is a sacred one, and it therefore includes you vicariously taking the sins of others. We shall make example with these three Judges and never shall we condone such act,” the statement said.

He stated that three of the Judges who granted conflicting exparte orders had been invited to appear before the NJC to show cause why disciplinary action should not be taken against them.

He warned the CJs to “henceforth avoid unnecessary assumption of jurisdiction in matters with similar subject and parties already before another court, protect the court from lawyers that are out for forum shopping and work in tandem with all their Judges to salvage the image of the Judiciary.”

Justice Muhammad also warned the CJs against making newly appointed Judicial Officers vacation Judges and assigning complex cases to inexperienced Judges.

He said “all Heads of Courts will be invited to a Meeting to re-emphasize the need for the Judiciary to be circumspect on the issue of granting exparte orders and will also meet with the NBA Leadership on the issue.”

The CJN advised all Heads of Court to be current on the development in the polity and the Judgments delivered by Courts of various jurisdictions and to urgently issue practice direction to guide Judges in their various courts to avoid giving conflicting decisions.

He concluded that the Judiciary will no longer condone indiscipline or allow any Judge to tarnish the image of the Judiciary.”