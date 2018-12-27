There won’t be violence in Rivers in 2019- Princewill



A stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers state, Mr Tonye Princewill, has dismissed the wrong perception in some quarters of possibility of electoral violence next year.



Instead, he expressed that there would not be any electoral violence in the state during the 2019 general elections, stressing that those harbouring such notion were those that had lost hope in the possibility of a peaceful and credible election in the state.



Though he admitted there could be some pockets of violence in parts of the state, the people should not rule out the possibility of a violence-free electoral process.



”For us in Rivers, the message of peace is very important, some individuals have taken for granted the fact that the state is struggling with violence, insecurity and other social vices to label it crisis prone.



“Some perceived a negative outcome on the forthcoming general elections in Rivers to develop the feeling that the state would be characterised by violence.



“We should be cautious about what we say because hate speech is also a threat to national peace, our words could ignite violence too.



“I have learnt from our gubernatorial candidate, Mr Tonye Cole, that politics should be devoid of bickering and hate speech. That is why I have turned down every verbal attack on the present (Nyesom) Wike led-administration.



“Now I can see that there is no need heating the polity with utterances or statements that could be misinterpreted. I believe that our political opponents would feel the same way to help us achieve credible elections, because it takes two to tango.



“Princewill commended President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration for seeing Nigerians through strict economic experience necessary to put the economy back on the part of growth.



He said that achievements so far made on the 2018 budget showed effective fund utilisation of the limited resources to better the lot of the people and sincerity on the part of the federal government.



He urged Nigerians to rally support for Buhari to enable him consolidate on his achievements, adding that a credible election in all parts of the country was non- negotiable.(NAN)



