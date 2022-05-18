There’ll be no crisis after primaries, says Imo APC spokesman 

The publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress ( APC) in Imo state, Comrade Cajetan Duke, has said crises would not erupt in the party at the end of the forth coming primaries despite the mad rush for party’s nomination forms.

In a chat with Blueprint in Owerri, he said: “Once the laid down rules of the conduct of primaries are followed and everybody given a level playing ground, with delegates to determine who takes the slot, there will be no crisis.”

Duke stated further that if the above prevailing atmosphere was made to stand, everybody would go home happy and those who lost would accept defeat in good faith and go their own way.”

On whether the governor would impose some aspirants on the people to make things easier for the party, he said the governor had in a recent address to party faithful made it clear that he was not going to endorse anybody as he was not interested in any of the aspirants, but that they should fight their individual fights to get the mandate of their people.

As at the last count, not less than 97 aspirants have purchased nomination forms in the 27 State constituencies in the state.

