There’re moles among us ― Kogi PDP stakeholders

Leaders and stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Kogi state chapter yesterday raised the alarm over alleged activities of moles in the party.

According to a statement by the concerned Kogi West senatorial district leaders and stakeholders, after its meeting and signed by Anjorin Zakari, they said the commitment of such people to the party’s success was ambiguous and mischievous.

The statement said the party was properly placed to win elections because of the failure of the present APC administration, but lamented that the activities of some leaders could jeopardise the PDP’s chances.

The stakeholders, however, said they were ready to remain steadfast in their determination to work very hard in ensuring victory for the presidential and legislative elections in 2019.

The statement read, “In view of the political situation in the country presently, leaders of our great party, People’s Democratic Party met to take a holistic retrospection on the journey so far and at the same time come up with appropriate measures to enhance the electoral fortunes of our party in Kogi State and Kogi West in particular.

“The unscrupulous activities of some leaders and stakeholders in the party were identified and extensively examined as it has consistently jeopardised the success of our great party in the past.

“Unfortunately, these retrogressive traits raised its ugly heads again as seen in the manner the recent primaries to elect candidates for various offices were conducted.

“We acknowledge the adverse effects on the party’s performance in the forthcoming general elections if, the unfortunate situation foisted on the party by the greed and self-centeredness of a few individuals who place personal interests above party interests is not properly managed”.

The stakeholders pledged to ensure that the ethos of fairness and equity are rooted in the party while putting an end to the brazen impunity that has been the bane of previous efforts to truly return power to the people in the western senatorial district.

“We are determined to embark on aggressive strategies review with the re-engineering of the existing structure by strategically injecting some tested and trusted persons in the propagation of the party and its candidates in the build-up to the 2019 general elections as this will rejig, build and sustain the confidence of the electorate and stakeholders who have over time become disillusioned and passive as a result of the attitudes and conduct of our traditional leaders in the party”.

The statement called on the people of Kogi west senatorial district who sincerely desire a future of hope to join the PDP in the quest to return the constituencies, state and country to the path of peace, progress and prosperity.

